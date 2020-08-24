SALEM — As she prepares to start classes this fall at Salem State University, Lilly Brennan has been searching, along with a roommate, for her first apartment.
The Craigslist ad for a furnished one-bedroom apartment on Hawthorne Boulevard seemed perfect, with granite counters and hardwood floors and a washer and dryer in the unit. It even allowed pets. And the rent was $1,500, lower than that for comparable apartments in downtown Salem.
The 20-year-old did what anyone might do in what brokers say is a highly competitive real estate and rental market on the North Shore — she immediately contacted the person who had placed the ad.
“We’re trying to encourage her to do things independently,” said her mother, Jen Brennan of Peabody.
What neither of them knew at the time was that the photos and text for the apartment listing on Craigslist had been copied, nearly word-for-word, from a real estate listing for a condo that sold last April for $200,000.
Sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace can be useful for people looking for apartments and for landlords who want to avoid paying a fee to a broker. But they’re also risky. Craigslist, for example, posts warnings about potential scams on the site and says it removes suspected fraudulent listings.
Still, scammers seem to easily bypass the phony ad detectors.
One morning earlier this month, a reporter found seven questionable listings on Craigslist for North Shore apartments, with photos and text that appear to match legitimate real estate listings — often right down to details about condo fees, deeded parking spaces and the age of major appliances. Some had been online for several weeks.
Copy and paste?
“Fall in Love with this Bright and Sunny Beverly Condo right down the street from the Marina!” reads one Craigslist listing for an apartment on Kernwood Avenue. The listing mentions the “(N)ewer windows, brand new hot water heater, updated electric, newer fridge, updated bath, washer and dryer in unit with large deeded unfinished basement space ...” — all information someone would need if considering a condo purchase. A series of photos accompanies the listing.
It turns out those same details and photos appear in the real estate listing for a condo at the same Ryal Side address, which sold in March for $231,000.
The Craigslist ad for a $1,500 apartment at 22 Winter St. in Salem includes a sentence: “The pet-friendly owner-run association includes laundry in the basement and a large yard with shared grill and even common firewood — all with a low condo fee!!” and suggests “if you’re willing to put some work in (kitchen and bath) then this may be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!!”
It’s identical to the description in the real estate listing for the property, which sold in March for $265,000. The photos are also the same.
Then there’s the ad to which Lilly Brennan responded.
The bogus Craigslist ad included nearly all of the details that appeared in the real estate listing from earlier this year for the 520 square foot condo at 2 Hawthorne Blvd., even mentioning the “Juliet” balcony. The photos are also identical.
But the scammer opted not to include the last sentence of the property description:
“Please submit proof of funds for cash buyers or proof of qualified financing with all offers — a commercial unit in the building encompasses 39.46% of common areas and facilities.”
That commercial unit is the location of Olde Main Street Pub.
And as it turns out, that is how the Brennans discovered that the ad was a scam.
An unfamiliar name
The “lease” sent to the Brennans was written in arcane language, using terms like “witnesseth” and “whereas.” The email referred to the apartment as being “suited for all responsible potential personnel for residence.”
“The wording was really weird,” said Jen Brennan. “The terminology that he used, it sounded like he was trying too hard.” It was a red flag, she said.
And the purported “property manager,” who used the name “Robert Nichols” in his email address, was demanding $3,000 up front, even before showing the apartment — money he claimed would be refunded if she was unhappy with the apartment.
They decided to drive past the address to see where the apartment was located. That’s when Jen Brennan realized it was over the Olde Main Street Pub, owned by her neighbor, Keiran O’Neill. She reached out to him.
O’Neill did not recognize the names on the lease, so he asked around the building.
The couple who bought the unit, Jamie Metsch and Kate Leavy, are well-known business owners in Salem. They had purchased it as an investment property, and their first tenant moved in last month.
They had no idea that a scammer was trying to rent out their condo. Metsch said he’s contacted Salem police, concerned that an unhappy victim could cause a problem for his actual tenant or someone else in the building.
Fortunately for the Brennans, they hadn’t sent any money. But they lost time in the apartment search, which has been more competitive on the North Shore this summer. They were told by a real estate agent that the pandemic has led to a “mass exodus out of Boston.”
They wonder whether others might have fallen for the scheme and fear the scammer has gotten money out of other college students.
All over the North Shore
The problem is widespread.
Marblehead police took a report earlier this month from a woman seeking to rent a home on Overlook Drive after seeing an ad on Craigslist. She hadn’t sent any money but worried that the information she provided could be used to commit identity fraud in the future.
In Peabody, police have received at least one report from a woman who said she had been exchanging emails with someone about an $1,100 apartment in Peabody she found on the Zumper app. The person claiming to be the manager told her she would have to pay $4,000 upfront to lease it.
“She unfortunately submitted half of the money, through CashApp,” said Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto. That money will likely be impossible to recover, he said.
A friend looked at the emails, “and felt it was fake,” he said. Eventually she tracked down the actual listing agent for the property, which was for sale. That agent told her it was the third time someone had tried to rent the property.
Beverly police recently took a report from someone who had wired $3,000 to someone claiming to be the landlord or property manager for an apartment on Doloff Avenue, said department spokesman Michael Boccuzzi. Police are investigating, he said, but may be unable to recover any of the funds.
Similar scams have cropped up on the North Shore over the years. Nearly a decade ago, a Salem man convinced nine people on Craigslist that he owned a Boston Street apartment for rent. He collected nearly $18,000 before being caught and sent to prison for three years.
O’Neill, the Olde Main Street Pub owner who first reached out to the newspaper about the phony apartment listing, wants to warn people about online scams, especially after something similar happened to one of his employees a few years ago.
“These scam artists are taking hard-earned money especially from young people, or families, in times like these,” said O’Neill.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.