ROCKPORT — The Landing Company is once again seeking to raise the Pigeon Cove Harbor seawall.
The Charlestown-based company, helmed by developer Michael Rauseo, owns the former Cape Ann Tool Company property off Pigeon Cove. A mixed-use building was originally planned for the site, but Rauseo told the Gloucester Daily Times via email that the buildings will be occupied by commercial tenants.
"There will be at least one restaurant with outdoor seating along the harbor, a coffee shop, and a retail store selling Viennese chocolate manufactured on site," he wrote. "Other potential tenants include art galleries, antiques dealers, organic grocery store selling fresh farm produce, and a real estate office. Some businesses on Bearskin Neck will relocate to Pigeon Cove because they need more room. Customers will be able to arrive by car or boat. Slips will be available for those arriving by boat.
"The Yankee Clipper Inn purchased the Miss Peddocks Island boat last year and will offer sunset cruises, lighthouse tours, fishing, and ferry service to downtown Rockport for its customers and residents of Pigeon Cove," continued Rauseo, who also owns the inn. "Currently being refurbished in Charlestown, it has a capacity of 62."
The Landing Company submitted a notice of intent to the town Conservation Commission to raise the seawall by 4% in March 2020. After an extended delay caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commission began looking into the matter this summer.
Two public hearings have been held on the topic during commission meetings on July 28 and Aug. 25. In between the two meetings, Russeo led commissioners on a tour of the site.
Commission Chairman David McKinnon mentioned at the Aug. 25 meeting that the commission was "a ways away from closing" the hearing as the state Department of Environmental Protection has yet to comment or assign a case number to the project. Once the DEP responds, the commission plans to conduct a peer review of the project.
Planning Board member Denise Donnelly suggested the peer review should include a wave action study by the state Office of Coastal Zone Management. She could not be reached for comment on this story.
"In addition to many recreational boaters, more than 100 lobstermen and fishermen depend on that harbor for their livelihoods," she wrote in a Letter to the Editor sent to the Times on Tuesday. "Experience indicates that the 'bathtub effect' will damage the harbor, given the occasions where boats have been flooded and sunk by water rushing against a higher wall on the harbor's north wall, building velocity and washing back over the working side of the harbor,"
Another public hearing will be held at the Conservation Commission's next meeting on Sept. 8.
The Landing Company's involvement with the Pigeon Cove Harbor seawall has hit several roadblocks since it purchased the Tool Co. property in 2012. In 2014, the DEP denied the company's early plans for a mixed-use development, citing plans to renovate the waterfront would restrict public access to the shoreline. The decision was upheld by an appeals court in 2018.
That same year, contractors began repairs to the seawall. The town and DEP, however, both issued stop-work orders against The Landing Company for failing to get the necessary permits. Despite these orders, the Landing Company continued to work on the wall for another week. The town began fining the company until it removed all work done during this period.
Rauseo said his company never ended up paying the fines.
"The stop-work order was dismissed by the court in our favor in 2018," he wrote. "The Rockport Conservation Commission has always been very supportive of this (seawall repair) project. The RCC has previously approved the same work on the seawalls on three occasions: 2007, 2014, and 2017. These three previous approvals were unanimous. Last week, 77 letters of support from residents in the Pigeon Cove neighborhood were submitted in favor of this project."
These letters have been included in the Landing Company's filing with the Conservation Commission, according to town conservation agent Bert Comins. According to a 71-page PDF sent to the Times by Rauseo, they are all identical except for each signee's signature.
"The property has been vacant and an eyesore for many decades," each letter reads. "Putting these buildings back to productive re-use and tearing down the warehouses along Granite Street and Breakwater Avenue will benefit the entire Pigeon Cove neighborhood."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.