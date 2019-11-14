MANCHESTER —This town by the sea has a new top cop and he was sworn in Thursday evening.
Todd Fitzgerald, a lieutenant who has been acting as chief since March, was pinned with his badge of office during a ceremony at the Masonic Lodge attended by friends, family and officers from Cape Ann and North Shore departments.
For his service, Fitzgerald will earn a $132,000 salary.
Fitzgerald has been with Manchester Police for 28 years. In 2016, he was one of the finalists for the position after former Police Chief Glenn McKiel stepped down. Ultimately, the town hired Edward Conley, former chief of the Chealsea Police Department. In March of this year, Conley left Manchester to serve as chief of the Gloucester Police Department. During both periods when the town was in between police chiefs, Fitzgerald served in the interim.
