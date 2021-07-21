Topsfield Fair to host Hot Dog Eating Contest 

Courtesy photoPete Davekos of Danvers celebrates as he is announced the winner of the 2019 Topsfield Fair Hot Dog Eating Contest. Davekos beat 15 other contestants by eating 9 1/2 quarter-pound hot dogs — the equivalent of 19 standard hot dogs — and buns in seven minutes. 

TOPSFIELD — When the Topsfield Fair returns this fall, so will the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. 

The contest will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. on the Trianon Stage. 

Contestants will have seven minutes to consume as many quarter-pound Hebrew National hot dogs and buns as they can. Registration opens at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest at the Trianon Stage. The first 15 people to register will participate. Contestants must be over the age of 16. 

The winner will receive $203 from the B'nai B'rith Booth, which is sponsoring the contest. This year marks the 203rd fair.  

Pete Davekos of Danvers, the 2019 winner, holds the contest record of 9 1/2 quarter-pound hot dogs — the equivalent of 19 standard hot dogs — and buns in seven minutes.

The fair introduced a hot dog eating contest in 2018 when it celebrated its 200th anniversary, and it was an instant hit. There was no contest — or Topsfield Fair — last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

This year's fair runs from Oct. 1 to 11. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.topsfieldfair.org.

