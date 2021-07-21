Topsfield Fair to host Hot Dog Eating Contest 

TOPSFIELD — When the Topsfield Fair returns this fall, so will the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest.
The contest will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. on the Trianon Stage.
Contestants will have seven minutes to consume as many quarter-pound Hebrew National hot dogs and buns as they can. Registration opens at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest at the Trianon Stage. The first 15 people to register will participate. Contestants must be over the age of 16.
The winner will receive $203 from the B'nai B'rith Booth, which is sponsoring the contest. This year marks the 203rd fair.
Pete Davekos of Danvers, the 2019 winner, holds the contest record of 9 1/2 quarter-pound hot dogs — the equivalent of 19 standard hot dogs — and buns in seven minutes.
The fair introduced a hot dog eating contest in 2018 when it celebrated its 200th anniversary, and it was an instant hit. There was no contest — or Topsfield Fair — last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's fair runs from Oct. 1 to 11. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.topsfieldfair.org.