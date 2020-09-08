While efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus forced the Essex County's Land Trust to put the brakes on its original plans for an annual cycling event, local bikers are dedicated to keep pedaling.
The Land Trust's 6th Annual Tour de Greenbelt, Cycle for Land Conservation has been adapted to a weeklong virtual event between Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 where cyclists can choose their own date, route and distance to ride.
All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Greenbelt's mission to conserve the region's farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes.
"Cyclists may choose to ride one of Greenbelt's traditional routes through the beautiful landscapes of Essex County: the 25- or 50-mile road courses, the 40-mile Gravel Grinder, or the new 100-mile route, past more than 50 of Greenbelt's protected properties, or create their own," the official release stated.
For Greenbelt routes, go to http://www.tourdegreenbelt.org/.
As an avid cyclist and supporter of land conservation, Topsfield resident Ben Nutter is excited to get back on the road for his third Tour de Greenbelt.
"I love the way they have it set up," Nutter said after a Labor Day cycle around the North Shore. "They do a great job in every aspect of it."
For Nutter, the event has a personal connection as his parents devoted 20 acres of their land in Topsfield to be restricted for conservation purposes.
Three acres of the land is currently occupied by the Iron Ox Farm, which grows vegetables and flowers to sell to restaurants such as Gloucester-based Short & Main and Tonno.
For those looking to get on the road for the first time, Nutter emphasized that this event is not like the Tour de France - the competitive bike race that takes place over a 23-day period and covers 2,000 miles.
"Don't be worried by the notion that you need a $6,000 bike and all the gear," Nutter laughed. "It really is about the cause."
"Just get out there and have some fun," he added.
IF YOU RIDE
What: Virtual Tour de Greenbelt, Cycle for Land Conservation
Where: Anywhere
When: Saturday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 26
Registration is $20 and is open through Sept. 25 at https://www.bikereg.com/tourdegreenbelt. The 2020 TdG jersey may be ordered for an additional $65.