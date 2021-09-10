MANCHESTER — The town's schoolchildren are attending class at the new Manchester Memorial Elementary School, and Thursday after the school day ended the people who helped make the nearly finished building a reality got an exclusive look.
The start of the school year saw the opening of the new school's administrative wing, main atrium and combined cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium. This section of the school features its own entrance, two pre-kindergarten classrooms, library, media lab and music room.
Representatives of the new school's owners project manager, Dore & Whittier, designers JCJ Architect, architects W.T. Rich Company, the Manchester Essex Regional School District and its School Building Committee were on hand Thursday afternoon to quickly tour the building.
The cost of rebuilding Manchester Memorial School is tagged at $52.2 million with a $12 million contribution from the Massachusetts School Building Authority and the remaining $40 million shared by the towns of Marblehead and Essex.
"It's amazing," remarked School Building Committee member Lisa O'Donnell. "It turned out so well." Speaking from experience as a structural engineer, she described the new building as "state of the art."
Christina Dell Angelo of Dore & Whittier led the tour. She told the Times the project is on time and currently under budget, but was unable to say by how much.
"It should be completed by November," she said. "There were little delays with some of the materials due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, mainly cosmetic things. We worked along with the district to find suitable alternatives."
W.T. Rich contractors are working on the last phase of the project — a driveway loop and parking lot that extends from the existing school driveway. The new school has been built on the site of the old school in three phases; the new academic wing was finished earlier.
W.T. Rich CEO Johnathan Rich said this has been one of his firm's most complex projects.
"It's a very confined site," he explained. "We couldn't have done it alone. We had a high-performing team with us."
The tour started at the pre-kindergarten entrance which is serving as the school's main entrance until the last phase is completed this fall. The interior of the building is flush with bright whites and splashes of dark blue and seafoam green. In the atrium, a large painting of a school of fish hangs by the entrance and the floor paneling is accented with small, colorful stones.
"With the school so close to the water, we were really inspired by beaches, sea glass," said Emily Czarnecki of JCJ Architect, who was tasked with the school's interior design. "We wanted oak woods and soft, warm colors. And, since it's a elementary school, we wanted to make it fun and playful."
Tour-goers watched as after-school pupils played in the "gym-cafe-torium," as the project leaders call it. A mechanized dividing wall gives staff the option to segment the cafeteria from the gymnasium/auditorium space.
Inside the second-floor library are large Promethean smartboards, rolling bookshelves for easy movement, and a outdoor patio overlooking the school's main entrance. Its media center features a host of HP laptops, iPads and programmable robots for students to learn computer coding.
"We're just thrilled with what we've seen," said Avi Urbas, the district's director of finance and operations. "The community and staff have been outstanding. Every time I see it it looks better and better."
