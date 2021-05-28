BOSTON — Hotels, theme parks, historical attractions and similar businesses have been hammered by the pandemic, with the hospitality industry's collective losses in the past year estimated at billions of dollars.
But regional tourism officials say they are more optimistic about a rebound with the summer tourist season kicking off this Memorial Day weekend.
"The governor's decision to lift restrictions has really opened the playing field," said Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, one of the state's 16 regional tourism councils. "And with the improving public health conditions, people really want to get out and travel."
As of Saturday, nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts are being lifted, more than two months ahead of the scheduled date to fully reopen.
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been steadily declining in recent weeks, and more than half of the state's 7 million residents have been vaccinated, one of the highest per-capita rates in the nation.
Tourism officials say pent-up demand, buttressed by the lifting of restrictions and improved public health metrics, bode well for a busy season.
Rick Lofria, executive director of the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the region is also beginning to see an uptick in tourism as outdoor events are scheduled and cultural attractions reopen.
"We're headed in the right direction," he said.
Lofria said a turnaround will be welcomed by pandemic-battered hotels, museums, restaurants, theme parks and other hospitality industry businesses.
While the tourism industry has been hit hard nationally, Massachusetts was especially affected because it was among the first states to shut down non-essential businesses.
More than half of the 40,000 hotel jobs that existed prior to the pandemic were either furloughed or eliminated, according to the Massachusetts Lodging Association, while the state's lodging occupancy rate dropped by nearly half in the past year.
The state's restaurant industry lost $7 billion in sales in the past year, according to Massachusetts Restaurant Association. The trade group says 23% of restaurants that closed during state and local government shutdowns last March never reopened.
Tourism officials point out that for many businesses any gains made this season will likely go toward offsetting losses in the past year.
"We will not see a full recovery of the tourism industry in its entirety until after 2024," Casey said.
She said it's not clear when international visitors, who usually represent a sizable portion of the state's visitors, will return. Many countries still have travel restrictions in place with COVID-19 infection rates still high.
And tourism officials say the success of this summer season depends on dealing with the hiring crunch that is keeping many businesses from expanding their operations.
Many hospitality industries are struggling to find workers to fill vacancies with tens of thousands of people still collecting generous unemployment benefits.
Tourism officials have also raised concerns that not enough money is being spent to lure visitors into the state as the pandemic subsides.
At a hearing by the Legislature's Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development last month, tourism officials urged more funds be used to promote the state.
"We’re not going to be able to wish, pray and hope our way out of this pandemic," Martha Sheridan, president of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the panel. "It’s just not going to happen. The only way we’re going to get out of it is if we remain competitive and invest strategically in tourism promotion."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com