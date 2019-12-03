MANCHESTER — After numerous rounds of feedback and updates, both the Bicycle/Pedestrian Committee and the Downtown Improvement Projects Committee are on board with the town's Complete Streets plan for the Central/School/Union Street and Union/Beach Street intersections.
DPW Director Chuck Dam presented a re-drafted version of both projects to selectmen on Monday night. Albert Centner, the chairman of the bike and pedestrian panel, and Steven Carhart, chairman of the downtown board, both worked with Dam on the updates and were in attendance to show their support.
Previously, the two groups were up in arms over the initial construction plans for both projects. The previous Central/School/Union Street plan would have removed a parking spot from the intersection, something the downtown group was firmly against. Also, the bike and pedestrian group was concerned about how both projects would affect driver sight lines, especially in regard to biker and pedestrian safety.
The new design for this intersection removes the previously proposed southern curb bump-out, which was put in place to throttle traffic on Central and Union streets. Likewise, The Union/Beach Street project will remove a planned bump-out on the northern part of that intersection.
Crosswalks at each intersection have been moved slightly, as well. One on Union Street was pushed closer to Beach Street, making room for an additional parking spot in front of 33 Union St. The other on Central Street was rotated slightly to shorten its distance.
The Federal Highway Administration recommends parking should not encroach within 20 feet of a crosswalk, for greater pedestrian visibility, but the proposed Union Street crosswalk will be 15.3 feet away from a parking spot and the one on Central Street will be only 12.8 feet away from parking. Despite this, Dam feels it's still an improvement to what is already in place, as many drivers have gotten into the habit of parking their cars right up to the crosswalk lines downtown.
In 2017, the state Department of Transportation issued a $265,000 grant to fund four Complete Streets projects in town. The lowest bid the town could get for all four projects, however, was $660,000. Since then, the town has decided to narrow its focus to two projects for the time being.
The first Complete Streets project, a $137,000 update to the Washington/Summer/Sea Street intersection, was originally expected to be completed before snowfall.
"We did a short pilot program with paint and cones showing where the (line changes) were going to go," said Dam. "Unfortunately, with the weather conditions this season, we had to demobilize the contractor. They are still under contract and are expected to pick it back up this spring."
Dam believes if grant funding is still available, the Union/Beach Street project, considered the cheapest of the four, will be worked on next. The cost for the updated project has yet to be calculated.
The fourth Complete Street project seeks to install a combined pedestrian and bike path on Beach Street.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
