ESSEX — Town Meeting in May will be asked to approve a yearly cost-of-living raise for various town employees during fiscal year 2022.
The 2% raise will be allocated to all non-contract, non-union employees town employees. This means police, Public Works and clerical employees will be excluded, as their contracts are negotiated every three years.
"This is equal to the increase the two unions are getting this year," wrote Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki in an email.
A copy of the salary and wage scale is available to download at https://bit.ly/3tYSec5
"The document ... is the recommendation made to Town Meeting by the Board of Selectmen," continued Zubricki. "The budget Town Meeting will consider contemplates these raises and is therefore balanced with these cost of living allowance figures included."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Town Meeting will be held outdoors at the Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., at 1 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
A full version of the warrant may found at https://bit.ly/3rhBMBR
