Town, home owners negotiate access to Atlantic Path in Rockport   

ROCKPORT — The owners of 33 and 37 Phillips Ave., who are embroiled in a right-of-way controversy regarding the Atlantic Path, are not looking to take away public access to the Sandy Bay shoreline, according a close source. On the contrary — they're willing to keep the path intact by offering another portion of their property for public use.
Path users protest the alternative is not safe.
The town is in negotiations with the property owners to obtain an agreeable outcome.
Peter White, a landscape architect at ZEN Associates, Inc., sent a letter last month addressed to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira and the Rights of Way Committee in defense of his clients. White told the Times he has worked with the Phillips Avenue property owners for 15 years and is helping them through the permitting process to repair a stabilization wall at 33 Phillips Ave.
"They support that people should have access to the water and are proud that their property is an important link along the coast as you walk from Pigeon Cove to Andrews Point," the letter reads. "They do NOT want to stop people from walking across the 50-foot wide intertidal zone or the wide section of rocky ledge on their private property just above the intertidal zone."
Public property records show that 33 and 37 Phillips Ave. are owned the William J. Berens Trust in care of Louise Macmillan of Andover. The owners did not wish to comment on this story.
According to White, the owners have lived at 33 Phillips Ave. for 25 years. Last year, they purchased the neighboring 37 Phillips Ave. lot. In the backyard of 33 Phillips Ave. lies an in-ground pool, which is supported by a concrete wall about 5 feet away from the Atlantic Path. White claims that foot traffic and resulting erosion has damaged the wall over the years.
"There's been a lot of removal of vegetation that, combined with storms, took a big chunk of wall's stabilization," White explained.
Easements and the Path
White and his team set out to repair the wall at the start of the year. Before work began, according to his letter, his team "reached out to the town and Rights of Way Committee asking for documents showing a right of way or easement across either 33 or 37 Phillips Ave. They informed us that they didn’t have anything but a turn of the century postcard rendering of Pigeon Cove." This easement is also not listed on either property's deed, he said. To White's knowledge, there is no documentation indicating the Atlantic Path at 33 and 37 Phillips Ave. is public.
Although the property owners want protect their wall from further damage, White said they do not want to restrict public access to the Atlantic Path. They are asking the town to carve out a new part of the Atlantic Path from their property that is closer to the shoreline. This new path will have the official documentation indicating its public use.
"It would be located above high tide and roughly follow the old blue arrows marking the path most hikers use today," the letter continues. "They have offered to provide the public a permanently deeded easement, which currently does not exist, across their property on the ledge."
John Penaloza, an advocate for public use of the Atlantic Path, doesn't believe the proposed new section of the trail is a worthy substitute for what is already there.
"There's a 3-foot drop (on the proposed replacement) right behind 37 Phillips Avenue," he explained. "It's hard to navigate and an accessibility issue. It's not a good alternative."
Protest walks
Last month, Penzola lead a walk along the path protesting the construction zone on the path at 33 Phillips Ave. Nearly 60 protesters were met there by police who jotted down most of the protesters' names, although no charges have been brought against them at this time
White said he had no issue with the police presence at the protest, as he claims there is no evidence that the section of the path they were patrolling was public.
Penaloza continues to lead protest walks every Sunday. He said he has not seen a police presence since the first protest. Those who participate argue the full 2-mile path is public property as it predates all private property in the area.
However, White says this argument can't be held up in court without it being in writing. He points to Hooper v. Town of Rockport, a 1996 Land Court that challenged the validity of the Atlantic Path's public ownership. The decision found the town of Rockport "does not have prescriptive or other rights to pass over" a privately-owned parcel on Halibut Point. "Such records were never shown to be in the Hoopers' chain of title or even relevant thereto."
That portion of the Atlantic Path has been closed to the public.
In negotiations
"If the Town does not want to risk a repeat of the adverse Land Court decision in the Hooper case, all parties need to work together to secure these missing easements," White concluded in his letter. "Here, the owners remain hopeful that the Rights of Way Committee and Town, through its Board of Selectmen, will work with them to define the location for this path so that everyone who is able can walk The Atlantic Path peacefully."
The town is in negotiations with the property owners.
"The town, through town counsel, is working diligently on this matter," said Ruth George, selectmen's new chairwoman. "Mr. White is not involved in discussions so I won't comment further on his statements. The town is hopeful that we can come to an agreement in the near future and maintain access over this property. The town continues to recognize the importance of the Atlantic Path and utilize all administrative and legal resources to address this matter. When we are able to issue further information without jeopardizing the Town's position, we will certainly do so."
