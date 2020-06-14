ESSEX — Town Meeting approved additional regulations for recreational marijuana businesses in Essex and tabled discussions for a downtown zoning overlay on Saturday.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 residents met on the Essex Elementary School soccer field that morning to consider 37 articles on the agenda. Town officials made sure each person was seated several feet apart, and everyone wore face coverings.
Three of the four articles on the warrant that were related to recreational marijuana sales passed by a two-thirds majority. From now own, all retail pot shops will be required to hold a license issued by the town. The number of licenses the town can administer will be equal to 20% of the number of its alcohol licenses. The town currently has three retail alcohol vendors, meaning the town can only issue one retail marijuana license.
All shops will also need to be at least 400 feet from residential spaces and 2,500 feet from schools, including day care centers, as well as playgrounds and athletic fields.
Article 18, a community petition, was indefinitely postponed by Brian Desrosiers, one of its authors. That article would have enforced a 1,500-foot distance between residences and recreational marijuana facilities.
BB Botanics of Andover has been seeking to open a pot shop in Essex since last fall. The company hopes to open at 242 John Wise Ave., which fits the town's new setback laws.
Article 14, which sought to create a downtown zoning overlay, was delayed by voters. The purpose of the overlay was to reduce the size limitations for lots in the downtown area, freeing up more real estate for a mix of residential and business uses. But during public comment, a couple of people said they had trouble understanding all the fine points of the article. Others feared how new types of businesses would affect the downtown.
Resident Mark Renzi ultimately made a motion to postpone the vote, which passed.
In other business, residents approved a fiscal 2021 budget at $19,997,212. Some residents in the audience voiced concerns about upcoming financial pitfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but town officials said they were doing all they can to keep spending at a minimum.
Eleven articles that requested funding for various services, such as the water sewer funds, new street and pedestrian lighting downtown, and a study to determine if the current public safety building can be repurposed as a new senior center, were all postponed.
Residents also voted against renewing the town's membership to the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District. Before the vote, Finance Committee Chairman Benjamin Buttrick said he was against the article as the three-year membership costs were not finalized.
A full copy of the Essex Town Meeting warrant is available online at gloucestertimes.com.
Here's how Essex residents voted at Town Meeting
Article 1: PASSED
Article 2: PASSED
Article 3: PASSED
Article 4: PASSED
Article 5: PASSED
Article 6: PASSED
Article 7: POSTPONED
Article 8: PASSED
Article 9: POSTPONED
Article 10: PASSED
Article 11: PASSED
Article 12: PASSED
Article 13: PASSED
Article 14: POSTPONED
Article 15: PASSED
Article 16: PASSED
Article 17: PASSED
Article 18: POSTPONED
Article 19: PASSED
Article 20: POSTPONED
Article 21: PASSED
Article 22: POSTPONED
Article 23: POSTPONED
Article 24: POSTPONED
Article 25: POSTPONED
Article 26: PASSED
Article 27: PASSED
Article 28: PASSED
Article 29: FAILED
Article 30: PASSED
Article 31: PASSED
Article 32: PASSED
Article 33: PASSED
Article 34: PASSED
Article 35: POSTPONED
Article 36: POSTPONED
Article 37: POSTPONED