ESSEX — Special Town Meeting this coming Monday will consider whether the town will seek to purchase a 9.6-acre parcel at 31 Apple St.
The purchase is the only item on the warrant for the meeting, slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
But a private interest is standing in the wings to potentially purchase the property.
According to Paula Polo-Filias, the parcel has been under contract since December. The Filias family of Manchester-by-the-Sea owns and operates Filias Management Llc. According to his page on linkedin.com, Chuck Filias also owns Filias Construction, Inc.
But for now, Polo-Filias wants her family’s interest in 31 Apple St. made public.
“The town has 180 days to decide whether they want to exercise their first right of refusal,” said Polo-Filias. “We really feel it’s important to get the story out there. We’ve put the property under contract last year.”
Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen said on Tuesday the purchase price for the 9.6-acre property is $900,000, and that its fate rests with voters.
“The selectmen voted unanimously that the decision should fall to the taxpayers at special Town Meeting scheduled for April 10,” she said on Tuesday.
For her part, Polo-Filias said her family is not new to Essex.
She said her family has owned and operated apartments in Essex on Main Street and Western Avenue for years.
“We don’t live in Essex but we’ve provided apartments to a lot of residents in Essex,” she said. “I wanted to put the word out about what we want to do with the land. More people are talking about it.”
Should Polo-Filias and Filias Management Llc be successful in purchasing the parcel, the company’s plan would be to renovate the existing house “and restore it to its original glory.”
In addition, Polo-Filias said consideration would be given to potentially building an additional home and possibly a third on the parcel. She said the back portion of the land is wet and unbuildable.
“The bottom line is we want to be very thoughtful with the land,” said Polo-Filias. “We don’t want to damage the integrity of the land or the neighborhood or the surrounding area.”
Pereen said representatives from Filias Management were present during a recent public hearing held to consider the matter.
“They chose not so speak,” she said. “They didn’t speak so I don’t know what their position is.”
Article 1, the only item on the Special Town Meeting warrant, will ask if the town will purchase the property at 31 Apple St.
According to the article, the parcel has been held in Chapter 61A status. According to the state’s website (www.mass.gov), Chapter 61A pertains to property deemed to be used for either agricultural or horticultural use.
The measure would give the town the first right of refusal on its purchase and authorize selectmen to enter into all agreements and “execute any and all instruments as may be necessary or convenient on behalf of the town” to achieve the land acquisition.
The parcel at 31 Apple St. is owned by H. Whitney Wagner, trustee of Bothsides Realty Trust, Peter M. Sherwood, trustee of the Lydia C.F. Sherwood Revocable Trust, and H. Whitney Wagner, personal representative of the estate of Minot A. Frye (the ‘owners’), according to a recent public notice.
The Notice of Intent to sell and accompanying documents submitted to the town by the owners may be reviewed in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
