MANCHESTER — Efforts to preserve land within the Western Woods will continue at this spring's Town Meeting on Monday, April 6.
A proposed article for this year's warrant will allow the town to purchase the "Christian Hill lot," 12 acres near the Manchester-Beverly line owned by Alper’s Trust and appraised at $60,000. The town previously created a $100,000 fund for the purpose of land preservation. Once purchased, ownership will be transferred to the Manchester Conservation Commission.
The goal of the Alper's Trust purchase, according to a draft of the proposed article, is to reserve the lot "for open space and passive recreation purposes ..." such as bike paths, cross country skiing and hiking, and "... for pedestrian and vehicular access purposes, including access to other town properties." This includes improvements to the existing logging road that passes through the property. In theory, Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling said, it could be used as a fire road or to access other conservation properties for forest management.
The Town Meeting warrant is expected to be finalized by selectmen when they meet Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. in room 5 at Town Hall, 10 Central St.
Fall Town Meeting gave the town approval to preserve a town-owned, 5.7-acre plot in the area. Originally, the Alper's Trust land was to be included with that article. A land study confirmed earlier that year that both parcels contain vernal pools which make them eligible for preservation under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act. However, various town boards were unable to reach a consensus in time for the meeting.
"(The boards) wanted a more cohesive and well-developed plan (on preserving land in the Western Woods) rather than piece-meal, getting one property and another at each Town Meeting," explained Boling. "We wanted a higher-level, macro view of how we're going to approach it."
In response, the town created a work group comprised of members of the Board of Selectmen, Conservation Committee, Planning Board and Finance Committee tasked with carefully planning how to create "a solid core of conserved land that allows for recreation and appropriate protection of our water resources" in the Western Woods, according to Boling. Boling also mentioned the group hopes to bring in members of the Manchester Essex Regional School District and town Parks and Recreation Department later next month.
Although preservation is the group's first priority, it also hopes to leave the option open for converting certain areas in the Western Woods into recreational fields. As of late, the town has been clamoring to find more athletic fields for local sports teams and members of the public. The Parks and Recreation Department is looking to renovate both Sweeney and Masconomo parks, and convert the Pine Street landfill into an open recreational space.
The town owns and protects 12 acres in the Western Woods. Another town-owned 121 acres remains unprotected. Privately owned parcels make up 418 acres of the Western Woods — of that, only 200 acres are protected.
IF YOU GO
What: Selectmen to review proposed budget and articles for the spring Town Meeting warrant.
When: Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Room 5, Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
