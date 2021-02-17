ROCKPORT — Selectmen will seek to promote a member of the Rockport Fire Department to the town’s Board of Fire Engineers instead of searching outside the department.
The new appointee will fill the void on the board left by former fire Chief James Doyle, who was fired by selectmen earlier this month. Per the town’s charter, the fire chief must be a member of the Board of Fire Engineers.
The engineers are responsible for overseeing the Fire Department’s four companies and personnel, preparing its budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, fire reports, record keeping, and equipment purchases and maintenance.
Four of the five selectmen finalized the requirements needed to apply for the position at a meeting Tuesday night. Selectmen Paul Murphy was not in attendance. According to town Human Resources Director Michelle Lee Carroll, the job opening could be posted as early as the end of the month.
Per request from selectmen, all applicants must have at least three years of experience as an officer, meaning a captain or lieutenant on the Rockport Fire Department. Former officers are eligible to apply as well.
The application period will be open for 10 business days after the job listing has been posted. Once all applications are submitted, selectmen will interview each candidate for the position.
Selectmen are looking to fast-track the selection process. All four decided against forming a panel of fire chiefs from surrounding communities to recommend an appointee, because as Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson described, it could “bog down” the search. Selectman Ross Brackett said he believed relying on an outside committee could “be harmful with everything that has been going on.”
It remains undecided if this new appointee or one of the two other members of the board, Interim Fire Chief Kirk Keating or Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell Jr., will be named chief.
