Kayakers can learn about four centuries of Essex's farms and shipbuilding industry, all from the unique perspective of the water, next weekend.
Essex River Basin Adventures and Cogswell's Grant are hosting a leisurely trip exploring the salt marshes and islands of the Essex River on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trip is suitable for the beginner or intermediate paddler.
ERBA and Cogswell's Grant Site Manager Kristen Weiss will lead the trip on the Essex River. ERBA guides will provide all equipment and training necessary.
Kayakers will get up close with sea life, and observe the many birds on the basin besides learning some Essex history.
Kayakers will leave from Cogswell's Grant, 60 Spring St. in Essex. The trip is weather-dependent.
Fee is $70 per adult and registration is required by Monday, Aug. 12, by calling 978-768-3632 or registering online at http://bit.ly/2KAPKf6.
Recycling news
Manchester this week announced a few updates to its recycling program.
Clamshell containers are now acceptable for curbside recycling if they are completely clean of food debris.
Plastic wrap and film is still being found in recycling. Residents are asked to please remove any from inside and around any cardboard packaging.
Styrofoam and polystyrene, including peanuts, are NOT recyclable and should always be trashed.
"Please do your part to clean up our recycle stream and prevent contamination charges," town officials say.
Short takes
* The outdoor seating at Manchester Public Library recently became more comfortable. Susan Bachman, a local upholsterer, kindly produced and offered outdoor cushions for the seating, according to an email from librarian Sara Collins. The outdoor seating was sponsored by the Friends of the Library a few years ago.
* Artist Bonnie L. Sylvester of Folly Cove will be on hand to talk about her work during a free reception this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Santander Bank, 17 Union St., Manchester. Her work is on show at the bank through Sept. 4.
