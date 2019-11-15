Dr. Suzanne Graves will host a community discussion on the vaping epidemic and discuss her work to get an anti-vaping campaign started with a goal of preventing and stopping at-risk youth from starting vaping.
The event will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
After completing her chief residency in pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Graves joined Garden City Pediatrics in Beverly, where she now serves as a senior physician. Graves is also affiliated with Beverly Hospital as an active medical staff member president of the Evelyn Lilly Lutz Foundation, a non-profit fundraiser organization for the hospital. In her role as president, she has worked to get an anti-vaping campaign started with a goal of preventing and stopping at-risk youth from starting vaping.
Suzanne lives with her husband, John, in Manchester and has three children, Matthew, Nathan and Margaret. She enjoys horse riding, skiing, long distance walking, knitting, scrapbooking and reading in her spare time.
For more information on the event, call the library at 978-526-7711 or visit www.manchesterpl.org.
College planning
Certified college funding specialist Jim Femia will host a financial aid workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
The hour-long workshop will touch on how families of all income levels may be eligible for financial aid, which colleges offer the best financial aid packages, how to avoid costly mistakes on the FAFSA and CSS Profile, how private universities can cost you less than a state school and how students can potentially receive more free money and less loans.
While this event is free, seating is limited. Registration is required by calling the library at 978-526-7711.
One-time leaf pickup
Manchester will hold a one-time, town-wide curbside leaf collection during next week.
Black Earth, the town's compost operator, will pick up leaves bagged and left curbside only. Leaf pickup will be on Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19, for houses on the typical Monday trash/recycle route, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, for the Tuesday route.
Yard paper bags should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the collection days listed above. Acceptable materials include leaves, small plants and sticks no greater than a half-inch round. Grass will not be picked up.
Quick hits
* Manchester Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, due to the Manchester Town Meeting. The library will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 20. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* The Essex Lions Club invites participants to run or walk in the 42nd Annual Turkey Trot 5k Road Race. The Turkey Trot will begin in front of Woodman’s of Essex on Main Street in Essex at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. The walking race will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the same point. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., second-floor rear of restaurant, on the day of the race or in the days prior to the race via www.essexmalions.com. To register or for more information about the race please visit the website, www.essexmalions.com, or call 978-768-7338.
* Santa Claus will make an early visit to Essex on Friday, Dec. 6. The jolly, old elf is scheduled to come by boat on the Essex River and arrive at the Town Landing off Main Street at 6 p.m. He'll then walk up to the shipyard with some of his friends. Children can sit on Santa's lap to share their "wish list." Enjoy Woodman's clam chowder, Munchkins and hot chocolate and carols sung by the Sound Waves from Manchester Essex Regional High School. The events will be held at Essex Town Hall in case of inclement weather.
