"Crisis at the Border" will be the topic of a free dinner meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, featuring Meredith Stewart, Jeanne Gallo and Amy Grunder. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pingree School, 537 Highland St., Hamilton, and is sponsored by We Are America The Beautiful.
Stewart is the senior supervising attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center. Gallo is a local humanitarian who has spent time at the southern border. And Grunder is director of legislative affairs at the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA). The event will offer a free light dinner, followed by a presentation and a question and answer period. Babysitting is provided.
We Are America The Beautiful is a non-partisan civic action initiative founded in December 2016 by Therese Melden, an artist and activist from Manchester, and Kim Woods, an author and corporate strategist from Beverly. The organization seeks to engage neighbors to learn about the status of national events, the impact of local action and the importance of voting thoughtfully. Further information is available at the WeAreAmericaTheBeautiful website at https://www.weareamericathebeautiful.org/.
Reservations for Monday's dinner meeting may be made via the We Are America Facebook page or by emailing Melden at theresewebo@mindspring.com.
Masconomo fundraiser
Last weekend Masconomo Council 1232 Manchester by-the Sea Knights of Columbus concluded its annual fall fundraiser. The signature council program supports a wide range of charitable activities.
“The generosity of parishioners from Sacred Heart, Manchester by the Sea and St John’s, Essex, as well as that of well-wishers from throughout Cape Ann and beyond enabled the council to raise substantial funds this year," said Grand Knight Jeff Mastendino in a prepared statement. "Funds raised for 2019 achieved a record amount for the council’s fundraising over the past twelve years. That will allow us to extend and strengthen our charitable outreach.”
“Our fundraising success is attributable both to the support of the raffle by Cape Ann residents and to the generosity of Cape Ann restaurants and businesses that have supported Council 1232’s raffle with goods and services since its inception. This giving program would not exist without the loyal support of our contributing businesses. We are grateful for their continued support.
The contributing businesses are:
Manchester: Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus; Sullco; Manchester Athletic Club; Stonybrook Water; Cape Ann Savings Bank; Allen’s Pharmacy; Standley’s Garage; Nor’ East Frameworks; Crosby’s Marketplace; Allie’s Beach Street Café; Moorings; Cala’s; Manchester Ace Hardware; Nor’East Cleaners; and Harrigan’s Fine Wine & Spirits.
Gloucester: Sudbay Motors; Scott Energy; Lobsta Land; The Causeway Restaurant; Bass Rocks Golf Club; The Liquor Locker; and Atlantis Ocean Front Cafe,
Essex: Windward Grille; The Village Restaurant; Shea’s Riverside; The Blue Marlin Grille
Rockport: Roy Moore Lobster Co.
Beverly Farms: Chapman’s Greenhouse; Del Mare
Beverly: Beverly Depot Restaurant; Beverly Depot Diner
Prides Crossing: Prides Crossing Confections
Peabody: Outback Steakhouse
Lynnfield: Davio’s
Mastendino pointed out that Masconomo Council 1232 Knights again this year built a backyard utility shed in an effort to raise awareness about the Christian genocide perpetrated by ISIS. The shed was built from with materials donated by the Building Center in Gloucester. Proceeds from the shed's sale and other contributions were donated to aid Christian refugees fleeing terror in Syria and Iraq.
“We were able to send more than $5000 in relief aid to the national Knights of Columbus Christian Refugee Relief Fund through the generosity of our neighbors in Manchester, Essex and throughout Cape Ann. We are most grateful for their charity. Last year and this, Council 1232 sent nearly $9,000 to alleviate Christian refugee suffering in the Middle East,” Mastendino said.
On Columbus Day weekend, the knights donned vests and extended canisters for the council's annual Tootsie Roll fund drive for the intellectually disabled of all ages. U
Upcoming hikes
The Manchester Essex Conservation Trust is hosting two hikes this month in the Manchester Essex Wilderness Conservation Area.
The meeting place for both hikes is the WCA Gateway on upper School Street in Manchester. Sturdy waterproof footwear is recommended, as well as water and insect repellent.
The first hike, "Professional Photography with a Prince," takes place this Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. Photographer Michael Prince (http://www.michaelprince.com) and amateur Mike Dyer will lead hikers on an exploration of colorful fall foliage, waters, and granite outcroppings through the eye of the lens. During the walk, they will cover equipment, technique and composition. Bring your cameras!
The second hike will explore "The Fiery Geologic History of Cape Ann" on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. Geologist Robert Buchwaldt will show hikers evidence of millions of years of hot and sometimes violent history of the land.
Please meet promptly at 2 p.m. for this hike. Participants will carpool to various locations.
For cancellations due to weather, check www.mect.org after 3 p.m. the day before the event.
There may be late fall or winter pop-up hikes, dates to be determined, so check the www.mect.org website.
