Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald recommends all residents and businesses in town register for the CodeRED notification system to receive alerts and updates during emergency events.
Signup is available either online or on a mobile device, allowing users to receive notifications about missing children or persons, criminal activity, fires, drinking water contamination, utility outages, traffic conditions, various threats to people or the environment, and other incidents as deemed necessary by town public safety officials.
“We encourage all residents in town to take advantage of the CodeRED notification system,” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “This easy-to-use system will allow residents to receive important alerts directly on their mobile devices, which will allow us to reach a significant percentage of the population in an instant in the case of an emergency.”
To enroll online, visit the Manchester CodeRED webpage at tinyurl.com/MBTSCodeRed. To enroll on a mobile device, text "MBTS" to 99411 to receive a direct link to the enrollment form.
To create an account, users will be asked to either log in via Google, Facebook or Twitter, or create a separate account with a unique username and password. On the next page users will be asked to enter their name, address, phone number, mobile provider, email address and which types of alerts they would like to receive (emergency or emergency/general).
After agreeing to terms and conditions and verifying contact information, users will be successfully enrolled in the program.
Coronavirus cancellations
The following events have been cancelled, rescheduled or otherwise affected due to coronavirus concerns:
* Rep. Seth Moulton's Town Hall event, originally planned for Monday, March 16 at Manchester Essex Regional High School, instead will be held online through Facebook Live, at facebook.com/RepMoulton. The time of the Town Hall will remain unchanged at 6 p.m.
* Manchester Public Library has cancelled all events through the end of the month. The library itself will remain open.
* Essex County Greenbelt Association has cancelled all events through Saturday, April 16.
*Manchester-Essex Rotary Club's Membership Mixer, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, will be rescheduled to a later date.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
