The 18th-century Cogswell barn at 11 John Wise Ave. is around a week away from being completely dismantled and preserved by the Essex Shipbuilding Museum.
Near the start of the month, the museum opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for the project. As as late Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $19,170 of its $20,000 goal.
"We're very, very close," said museum Operations Administrator Chris Stepler. "We anticipate we'll meet it this weekend and we'll still be accepting donations beyond that. We thought (the $20,000 goal) would be a reasonable cost to get it down and preserve it — we're going to build a little structure to house the wood. Any further donations will be used to help build the structure."
On Friday, the only remnants of the barn were a few support beams sticking out of a foundation inside the public safety building site. Mayer Tree Service donated one of its cranes to help remove some of the heavier pieces of wood.
"If we can, we're going to try and save some of the threshing floor," Stepler said. "It depends on how much work (on Saturday). We're still going to be working early into next week. We have to be off the site by (Feb. 10) but we still have time to finish up the little bit of work."
Donations to the barn project may be made at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-the-hay-barn.
Blues at Antique Table
The Bob Kramer Trio brings it’s Rootsy, Rockin’ and Blue show to The Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester, on Friday, Feb. 7, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Beverly-based Bob Kramer Trio performs a blend of jazz, folk, country and blues. Their sets feature songs for any age, ranging from the Delta blues, to classic songs of the streets to originals. "Rootsy, Rockin’ & Blue," their first album, was recently released.
The Bob Kramer Trio is Bob Kramer, a seasoned performer and multi-instrumentalist that hosts open mic at the Indo Pub in Beverly on Mondays; vocalist Cynthia Keefe; and Al Foucault, a vocalist and bass guitarist. The musicians use slide guitar, National Steel guitar, mandolin, and other guitars.
Admission is free. More information and dinner reservations are available by calling The Antique Table at 978-704-9833.
Quick hit
Manchester Public Library's annual Pet Photo Contest is ongoing. Pet owners are welcome to submit pictures of their animal companions through Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the library, 15 Union St. Any and all species are allowed in the contest. The community is invited to view the photographs and vote for their favorites from Thursday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 14. More information is available by calling 978-526-7711 or visiting www.manchesterpl.org.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
