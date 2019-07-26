The Essex Bicentennial is closing out its summer programming with a bang this August.
First, on Friday, Aug. 9, a fireworks display by American Thunder will be held at dusk at Shepard Memorial Park off Shepard Memorial Dive and Martin Street.
Guests may purchase food from a variety of food trucks on site from 5 to 8:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks. On offer will be pizza fresh from a truck's oven, barbecue, Indian food, gourmet hotdogs, clam chowder, ice cream and more.
Two bands — Uncharted Watahs with retiring police Chief Peter G. Silva and Mystery Meat, which performed on Gloucester's Boulevard as part of the city's July 3 celebration — will play from 5 p.m. until the fireworks start.
Bicentennial T-shirts, hoodies, commemorative calendars and Madame Varney tea towels will be for sale.
Shepard Memorial Park will be closed to any parking all day. There will be parking at the Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., a short walk to the park.
This is a family, alcohol-free event. No coolers or backpacks will be allowed in the park.
In case of inclement weather, updates on the event's status will be posted on the town's webpage, essexma.org.
The following day, at 10 a.m., the Bicentennial Parade will step off featuring six live bands and more than 20 floats. The Aleppo Shriners — 12 units, including three bands— will also make a special guest appearance, marking their first march in a North Shore parade in 30 years.
The parade will proceed down Main Street, turn left onto Western Avenue, left down Winthrop Street then right onto Martin Street past Town Hall, ending at the intersection of Martin Street and Western Avenue. The parade will go on rain or shine.
The Essex Bicentennial celebration features an event each month of 2019. Other scheduled events for this year include a reception for town residents ages 80 and up, tours of the Ancient Cemetery and a Winter Solstice Celebration.
For more information, visit www.essexma.org/bicentennial-committee.
Seaside festival
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's Festival-by-the-Sea will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Guests are welcome to check out the multiple booths celebrating local organizations, art, food and music throughout downtown Manchester.
The Manchester Essex Rotary Club will have a tent at Reed Park. Rotary Ambassador Eric Slaughenhaupt will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate the organization's Shelter Boxes. These humanitarian aid kits contain a family-sized tent, cooking sets, solar lights, blankets, water filtration, activity sets for children and essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding a home. Hot dogs will also be served at the tent.
For more information on the festival, visit www.capeannchamber.com.
Local students star in Hamilton play
Rehearsals are underway for Stage 284 Youth Company’s production of “13! The Musical,” which explores issues many middle- and high-school students face.
Several local students were cast in the production. They are Manchester residents Luke Leavitt as Ensemble, Robbie McLaughlin as Archie, Owen O’Leary as Brett, Charlotte Weld as Cassie, and Sylvie Oldeman as Lucy, and Essex residents Sofia Sarmanian as Molly, Paige Mandia as Cheerleader 2 and Lila Mulvey as Cheerleader.
Performances will be held from Aug. 9 through 18 at The Community House in Hamilton. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stage284.com.
Quick hits
* Manchester Summerstage's "The Music Man" closing this weekend at Manchester Essex Regional High School. 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Final showtimes are Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children younger 12 and seniors. They will be available at the door beginning one hour before performances.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.