Registered Democrats in Essex will hold a caucus to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention on Saturday, March 7, at 9 a.m., at the TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St., Essex. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
The Essex caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in town. Pre-registered Democrats who turned 16 by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Essex can elect two delegates and one alternate to the convention. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an Add-On Delegate at the caucus or at massdems.org.
This year’s state convention will be held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
More information on the caucus is available by calling Carla Christensen, chair of Essex Democratic Town Committee, at 978-387-8024.
Cribbage at American Legion
The Manchester-Essex Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St.
Warm-up rounds and lessons for newcomers will be held at 5:30 p.m. Registration will follow at 6 p.m. followed by the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Winners will be determined by number of games won and points won by, and cash prizes will be available.
Registration costs $25. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club's scholarship program. RSVPs are required at RSVP@manchesteressexrotary.org.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.