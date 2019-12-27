Town Talk: Essex honors new oldest resident with Boston Post Cane

Randall Lane was just bestowed with Essex's Boston Post Cane for being the oldest person in town. He will turn 101 in February.
The award was given during the Essex Bicentennial Winter Solstice Celebration last Sunday.
"His mind is still sharp as a tack," said Dawn Burnham, chairwoman of the Essex Bicentennial Committee and organizer of the solstice event. "He talked about how he's been clamming since he was 5 years old, up until he was 95."
The Boston Post Cane tradition started back in 1909. Edwin Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, awarded 700 African mahogany canes to the oldest male in each Massachusetts town (women were eligible to receive the cane beginning in 1930).
Patricia Harrington held Essex's cane ever since 2015, when she turned 102. She passed away earlier this month at the age of 106.
Lane has lived on Orchard Road in Essex for all 100 years of his life. He previously served in the Navy during World War II and after his service, he inspected metals for nuclear-powered submarines at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire.
"It's wonderful to give it to someone who has lived here all his life," said Burnham.
When asked about receiving the honor, Lane replied simply: "It was OK." He also said the solstice celebration was "very nice."
Light fight
Thirteen locals have joined the Essex Holiday Light Fight contest. Now, the public is invited to vote for their favorite display.
Pictures of each contestant's outdoor holiday home decor are available at www.lightupessex.org. Online voting is available until Thursday, Jan. 2. The winner will receive a $150 gift card.
The contest is organized by Light Up Essex, an organization of residents working to decorate the downtown area to create more activity and business for Essex during the winter months. Earlier this month, Light Up Essex hosted a holiday fundraiser called "Essex Gets LIT" at Riversbend Restaurant. Proceeds were used to purchase more holiday lights for downtown.
Polar plunge
Essex Public Schools' annual Polar Plunge fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at Front Beach.
Those looking to hop in the icy cold ocean water are asked to make a $20 donation to the Essex Elementary PTO at www.essexpto.com/polar-plunge. If the cold water isn't your style, you can donate someone else to go for you for $15 or pay $40 to avoid the water altogether.
All plungers must sign a waiver before partaking in the event. The waiver is available at the Essex PTO website.
Quick hits
*Curbside Christmas tree collection in Manchester will be held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 6 and 7. Have trees out by 7 a.m. on collection day. In case of snow, do not leave trees out over the week or weekend.
*The Manchester Community Center is looking to hire a part-time maintenance and cleaning specialist. The position is eight to 10 hours a week and requires a flexible schedule. Those interested in applying are asked to email manchestercommunitycenter@gmail.com or call 978-526-7626.
*The Manchester Transfer Station, 201 Pine St., will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, but will be open as usual this Saturday, Dec. 28, and next, Jan. 4.
*Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., has updated its holiday hours. It will be open Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Wednesday, Jan. 1,, and open Thursday, Jan. 2, from 1 to 8 p.m..
