The town of Essex has updated its clamming and shelfish digging bylaws for the second time since last December.
Section D-1.5 now states "Family use digging on any Sunday shall still be permissible, provided that clam flats are not closed to all digging for other reasons." The flats will still be closed on Sunday to commercial diggers, but it may reopen "on a Sunday that immediately follows a period of clam flat closure five days or longer in duration."
Starting this year, permit fees for digging in Essex increased $15 for residents and are now $30 per license, while fees for nonresidents increased by $75 to $160 per license. In addition, annual licenses went up $100 for commercial diggers and are now $400, and $50 more for students to $200. One day clam and oyster licenses for nonresidents also increased $8 to a total of $15.
Despite these increases, Essex still has the cheapest permit prices when compared to its neighboring towns.
School council needs members
The Essex Elementary School PTO is looking for three parents with children enrolled at the school to join its School Council.
The School Council is comprised of staff members, parents and community members, along with Principal Jennifer Roberts. Members help build the school's improvement plan and advise the principal on policies and priorities.
Meetings are held the first Monday of each month from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at the school on 12 Story St. Those interested in joining are asked to email essexelementarypto@gmail.com or contact Roberts at the school.
Art and science exhibition
Greenbelt will present “Climate Change: Taking Action with Modern Mapping Techniques.”
The exhibit, featuring work by Greenbelt staff and Salem State University students and faculty, will highlight climate change on the North Shore through mapping techniques — modeling future sea-level rise to determine the most resilient land covers for preservation.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex. Remarks will begin at 2:30 p.m. Open exhibit hours are on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Friday, Oct. 18. Admission is free.
For more information and to RSVP for the opening reception, visit www.ecga.org/events.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
