Sally Zimmerman, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, will discuss the do's and don'ts of caring for an old house on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St.
This illustrated lecture provides tips and ideas for approaching common old-house projects, including updating and expansion, improving energy efficiency, and working with the home’s best features to enhance curb appeal, all based on preservation best practices.
Admission is $10 per person; Manchester Historical Museum members may attend for free. RSVPs are requested at 978-526-7230 or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Flood insurance meeting
The Northeast Coastal Coalition will discuss flood insurance at its next meeting on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the third-floor conference room at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
Guest speakers are Joy Duperault, director of the Flood Hazard Management Program for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Joe Rossi, chairman and executive director of the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition.
PTO seeks councilors
The Essex Elementary School PTO is looking for three Essex Elementary School parents to join the School Council.
The School Council is comprised of staff members, parents, and the principal as well as community members. School Council members help to build the schools improvement plan and evaluate each goal of the plan. Council members also advise the principal on relevant topics and can help shape policies and priorities.
Meetings are held the first Monday of each month from 3:15 to 4:15 at the school, 12 Story St.
Parents interested in applying are asked to email essexelementarypto@gmail.com or contact Principal Jennifer Roberts.
Short takes
* Manchester residents will have a one-day delay in their pickups of trash, recyclables and food scraps next week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday. Residents are asked to please have all items curbside by 7 a.m. on pickup day and ensure recyclables do not contain or are not contained in plastic bags.
* The Manchester DPW will begin repaving Moses Hill Road and Rockwood Heights next week. Both roads will remain open as work is underway. The project is expected to last for two weeks, depending on weather. For more information, call the Manchester DPW at 978-526-1242.
* The Essex Share The Scare Halloween Drive is ongoing through Thursday, Oct. 24. Drop off gifts and candy for those in need at the Essex Police Station, 24 Martin St.; TOHP Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St.; and the Essex Town Hall third-floor conference room, also at 30 Martin St.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
