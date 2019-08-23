Town Talk: Happy as Clam race kicks off on Friday the 13th

Essex Elementary School PTO hosts the 12th annual Happy as a Clam 5K for walkers and runners in Essex on Friday, Sept. 13. "This event is open to anyone who wants to support a community school and all the wonderful enrichment programs the students enjoy throughout the year," the PTO says.
The 5K route meanders through the beautiful back roads of Essex. All races start and end at the school, with walkers stepping off at 5 p.m. and runners at 6 p.m. Kids Fun Dashes begin at 5:30 p.m.
Top female and male finishers will receive a $100 gift card to Woodman’s, 119 Main St., while every 25th runner will receive a $5 gift coin to DownRiver Ice Cream, 241 John Wise Ave.
The highly coveted Clam Cup, as always, will be awarded to the Essex Elementary School class that displays the highest percentage of participation in the Kids' Fun Dashes.
Online registration, which is recommended, is open now through 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and is $30. After the deadline, the registration fee increases to $35, cash or check only, to be paid in person on race day. Registration is required for all walkers and runners.
Registration for Kids' Fun Dashes is also required, but is free and takes place at the event starting at 4:30 p.m.
This year's race is being powered by Great Marsh Brew Company, which plans to open its brew pub at 99 Main St. this October, and other sponsors.
More information and the race registration link may be found at www.essexpto.com/happy-as-a-clam/
Rotary golf tourney
The 21st annual Manchester-Essex Rotary and Landing Restaurant Golf Tournament will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at The Meadow At Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., Peabody.
The format is scramble or best ball, and the shotgun start begins 12:30 p.m.
Registration costs $100 per person, which includes the greens fee, a golf cart, beverages, prizes, and a prime rib dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $50.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Manchester Essex Rotary Scholarship Fund. For Information, contact Chris Shea at 508-843-4979 or cknsshea@aol.com.
Stargazing rescheduled
The Manchester Public Library's Family & Friends Star & Planet Gazing Party has been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
The event, part of the library's Summer Reading series, is hosted by the library and the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club. A presentation on Jupiter and Saturn will be delivered at the library by a NSAAC Star Party club member. Afterward, guests will walk over to Masconomo Park to view the planets and stars in detail with telescopes provided by the club.
Registration is required by emailing rmeneades@manchesterpl.org or calling 978-526-7711. To learn more about the NSAAC, visit its website at www.nsaac.org.
Quick hits
* The Essex Shipbuilding Museum schooner, Lewis H. Story, will make two public appearances in the upcoming weeks. First, it will be featured at the Salem Antique and Classic Boat Festival this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, at Hawthorne Cove Marina, 10 White St., Salem. Afterward, the boat will participate in Gloucester's 35th annual Schooner Festival and Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 31. Guests may register to ride the Lewis H. Story into the Schooner Festival on Friday, Aug. 30, at www.essexshipbuilding.org. A $60 fee is required.
* Boy Scout Troop 3 is hosting an information and registration night on 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 74 School St. in Manchester. The troop is open to boys and girls ages 11 to 17 from Cape Ann and neighboring town. More information is available by visiting manchestert3.org.
* Essex residents, it's that time of year again! Transfer Station stickers expire Aug. 31. New ones may be purchased at the Essex Water Filtration Plant, 44 Centennial Grove Road, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m tp 3 p.m., or online at https://essextransfer.cityhallsystems.com. Please have vehicle registration with you, and proof of residency if the vehicle is not registered in Essex. Call 978-768-6262 with any questions.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
