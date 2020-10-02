TOHP Burnham Library in Essex welcomed back beloved performer “Mr. Vinny,” performing as Hodge Podge for a children's event last Saturday.
Hodge Podge, a friendly, larger-than-life critter, and children’s librarian April Wanner “hid” in plain sight at the Ripple on the Water restaurant at 74 Main St. in Essex. Local families followed clues left on the library’s social media page to find the duo and, if they chose, stop to visit and take a selfie.
Holding a large “Honk if you love the Library” sign, April and Hodge Podge waved to and greeted families for a full hour. They received a tremendous friendly response in return as cars, bikers and pedestrians passed by, the librarian said.
A dozen brave souls stopped to meet Hodge Podge in person and were entered into a raffle to win a library tote bag and a $15 gift certificate donated by Cape Ann Pizza. The Webb family of Essex won the raffle.
Clams earn award
The fried clams made by Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St. in Essex, have earned recognition as one of New England’s best foods.
The clams are one of the winners of the Yankee Food Awards, created by Yankee Magazine to honor the region’s artisans whose cheeses, chocolates, jams, and charcuterie that make New England such a great place to live and eat.
This year, longing for a bit of armchair travel and mindful of Yankee Magazine’s 85th anniversary, editors decided to seek out iconic foods from companies that ship these regional treats around the country. The winners range from sweets to seafood, from special occasion splurges to supermarket staples.
Other winners included Legal Sea Foods’ clam chowder and Newburyport-based Chococoa Baking Company’s whoopie pies.
College aid workshop
On Wednesday, Oct.14, at 6:30 p.m. Manchester Public Library will host a college planning workshop.
Jim Femia, a certified college funding specialist (CCFS) and member of the National Institute of Certified College Planners, will lead the workshop.
With education costs rising year after year, paying for college is a concern for most families. Additionally, the financial aid process can be confusing, intimidating, and often frustrating, and Femia hopes to help break down his college planning tips for families of all income levels.
Interested parents and students may register for this event by emailing Maile Black at mblack@manchesterpl.org or by going to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org to sign up. Registrants do not need to have a Zoom account nor do they need to register for one to join the workshop.
Town Talk was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.