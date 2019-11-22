Manchester has officially announced its schedule of holiday events.
First up, the Manchester Holiday Stroll will commence Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. Multiple downtown shops will be offering sales and surprises for guests until 8 p.m. A grand prize drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. at The Antique Table, 7 Central St.
Next up, on Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa Claus will make his grand arrival by boat at Masconomo Park at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome to enjoy pancakes at the Manchester Community Center beforehand from 8 to 10 a.m.
Finally, a holiday concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3:30 p.m., at the First Parish Church, 10 Central St. The annual lighting of the friendship tree will follow at the Town Hall Common at 4:30 p.m.
More information can be had by visiting www.capeannchamber.com.
Small business Saturday
American Express is asking residents of Essex to "Shop Small" on Small Business Saturday.
The annual event, held on Nov. 30 (between Black Friday and Cyber Monday), is all about the shops and businesses of Essex. Show your support by heading downtown and scope out some holiday gifts you won't find anywhere else.
To learn more about AmEx's Shop Small initiative, visit www.shopsmall.com.
Coat drive
Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus is looking for lightly used and new winter apparel for its annual holiday drive. The final day to donate is Sunday, Nov. 24.
Proceeds benefit families in need on Cape Ann and the North Shore in conjunction with Catholic Charities North.
“Nothing is more certain than the need for young children and families to bundle up against the winter’s cold, said Grand Knight Jeff Mastendino in a prepared statement. "The 'Warm Coats for Cold Weather' coat collection aims to provide warm clothing to those who need it most and can afford it least. That certainly applies to young children and adults as well. We know local residents will be generous as we approach winter’s chill and the holiday season. We urge as many who can to clean out their closets and contribute coats and winter weather gear."
Donations may be dropped off at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, and St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 52 Main St, in Essex, by the coat racks in the rear of both churches.
For more information, call Ray McNulty at 978-778-0060
--Quick hits
* Sea Meadow Gifts and Gardens' annual Welcome the Holidays Open House event is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 Main St., Essex. Guests can expect a hot of locally made gifts, shopping specials, door prizes, giveaways and the joy of the coming holiday season. For more information, call 978-768-3441
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
