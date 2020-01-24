Members of Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus recently hosted their annual holiday dinner meeting at The Antique Table in Manchester.
As part of the meeting, the council made its 2020 Presentation of Awards. The members raised a glass to salute two brothers who were honored by a vote of their peers to recognize their commitment to living out the Knights' founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, as well as their commitment to family, faith and community service.
Manchester resident Grand Knight Jeffrey Mastendino was selected as 2020 Knight of the Year.
Magnolia’s Fred and Paula Newton and their family was selected as 2020 Family of the Year.
Save the date
The Manchester Essex Regional School District will host a screening event for its 2020-2021 preschool program on Friday, Feb. 7.
This is a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education or who wish to be considered as a preschool Peer Pal for 2020-2021.
As the preschool is integrated, meaning there are children with and without special needs in the classroom, a Peer Pal is a child who does not have special needs and wishes to be in a supportive role.
The screenings will be administered at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Parents and guardians may schedule an appointment by calling the district’s student services office at 978-525-6060.
Quick hits
* Manchester kicks off a yearlong bicentennial celebration with a bonfire next Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m., in the upper parking lot at the Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave.. Watch as this year's old Christmas trees light up the night sky while enjoying some hot cocoa and cookies. The event was originally planned for Jan. 12, but was rescheduled due to high winds.
* The First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St., is gearing up for its annual Hullabaloo at the church. There will be a spaghetti dinner, with gluten-free options available, at 5 p.m., followed by a “talent” show. Admission is $10 per person with a $40 maximum per family. The church is selling advance tickets. Jerry Gould may be contacted at doc@straightspine.com for information.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
