Local residents are invited to join chocolatier Kim Larkin for her Klassic Kreations Perky Pairing program on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
Teens and adults are welcome to learn about the history and manufacturing of both chocolate and coffee.
Guests will also learn how to make their own chocolate treats. There will be a demonstration of a commercial chocolate tempering machine and several workstations to practice a selection of chocolatier techniques.
Space is limited and registration is required by calling the library at 978-526-7711 or emailing either rmeneades@manchesterpl.org or acowman@manchesterpl.org.
Quick hits
* Tom Wessels, ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, will be the keynote speaker at the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust annual meeting this Sunday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Magnolia Library, 1 Lexington Ave., Magnolia. To RSVP for the free event, visit www.mect.org.
* The TOHP Burnham Library in Essex and the Manchester Public Library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. The Manchester library will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 8 p.m. The Essex library on Tuesday will host yoga story time at 10 a.m. and be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
