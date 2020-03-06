Manchester Public Library's seventh annual Peep Show is underway.
Participants of all ages are invited to craft unique and creative dioramas using marshmallow Peeps as main characters. Bags of Peeps are available at the library while supplies last, or supply your own. Dioramas and entry forms need to be submitted between Monday, March 23, and Friday, March 27.
A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: grade 5 and below, grades six through 12, and adult.
Contestants' work will be on display at the library through Friday, April 3. During this period, guests will submit their votes for the The Peeple’s Choice Award.
Winners will be announced at the Peep Show Party on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m. Contest rules and entry forms are available at www.manchesterpl.org.
Short takes
* In Manchester, Massachusetts motor vehicle excise tax bills went out Feb. 11 and are due March 12. Any Manchester resident who did not a bill should contact the tax collector's office at 978-526-2030.
* U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will be hosting a Manchester-Essex town hall on Monday, March 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
*"The Truth and Dangers of Vaping: An Educational Session for Essex Parents, Caregivers, and other Adults" will be held on Wednesday March 11, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership, will lead the free presentation. For questions about the presentation or to register, email boh@essexma.org.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
