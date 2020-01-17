Manchester police Chief Todd J. Fitzgerald is excited to announce he will be holding monthly office hours starting Thursday, Jan. 23.
Fitzgerald will be available every third Thursday each month from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Manchester Police Station, 10 Central St. Any changes to the schedule will be announced beforehand on the Police Department’s social media pages.
“This will give residents and visitors a guaranteed time that I will be available to meet and answer questions they might have,” Fitzgerald said. “I would like everyone to know that my open door policy remains and I encourage anyone that has questions to stop in at the station any time.”
Immigration discussion
Essex resident Lou Anoli, a retired Customs and Border Protection officer, will present “The Shifting Sands of Immigration Reform” on Monday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, at North Shore Community College, 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers.
The presentation, held in Room 119 at NSCC's Math/Science Building, will profile the U.S.'s recent changes in immigration procedures and how it effects immigrants, nonimmigrants, refugees, and asylees.
Anoli is a NSCC Professor Emeritus who earned degrees at Suffolk University and the University of Maine. He served as an Immigration and Naturalization Service officer before retiring as a CBP officer, having served continuously from 1966 to 2011. During that time period, he received many Outstanding Service Awards and was selected as Master Trainer at the Port of Boston, a position he held at the time of his retirement. As Master Trainer, he traveled to many ports of entry in New England and to U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Boston where he conducted extensive training on immigration law and fraud documents.
Admission is free. For questions or to RSVP, email Anoli at l1942a@aol.com.
Quick hits
* Open burning season is ongoing through May 1 in Essex. Permits are required to partake and cost $20 per homeowner or $10 for seniors over 60. They are available at the Essex Fire Station, xx Martin St., during regular business hours (check only, no cash) or online at www.essexma.org.
* In Manchester next week, collection of trash, recycling and food scraps will be delayed one day because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. There will be no pickups on Monday, Jan. 20, the holiday. Also Town Hall will be closed Monday.
* Manchester's 375th anniversary Christmas Tree Bonfire has been rescheduled after being postponed because of last Saturday's high winds. It will now take place next Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. in the upper lot at Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave. There will be hot cocoa and cookies. Follow parking directions of the Manchester Police Department upon arrival. No parking will be allowed on Atwater Avenue or Kit Glass Drive.
* Essex Housing Group will present the free public forum, “Making Essex a Place to Call Home: Housing Needs and Choices in Essex,” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Learn about housing needs in Essex and Greater Boston, housing options in Essex, strategies for meeting the housing needs of Essex residents, and upcoming projects and proposals. More information ia available by contacting Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org or 978-768-6531.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
