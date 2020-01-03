Manchester police are warning citizens about a scam caller posing as an officer in town.
A resident reported receiving one of these scam calls Friday morning. According to a report, the call came up as "Manchester Police Department" on the person's Caller ID and the scammer went by the name of a former officer that no longer works at the department.
"As a reminder, pulling scams are these thieves' full-time jobs," reads a post from the Manchester Police Department Facebook page. "They come up with very intricate believable scams to try and get money from unwitting people. We, at the real Manchester by the Sea police, would never call stating you owe money or to try and get it from you. And, if you think something is askew, call us and ask."
Essex author announces new book
Essex author Karin Gertsch has published her first children's book, "Flora Has an Adventure."
Flora is an Ameraucana chicken, who goes on an adventure with Marge, the farmer’s wife, while the rest of the flock waits anxiously at Featherfield Farm. They wonder why Flora was taken away and imagine where she is going. While the hens ponder her fate, Flora has the time of her life. Marge learns something new about Flora, and the children in Essex are amazed at Flora’s ability. After all, isn’t Flora just a chicken? Colorful illustrations highlight the diversity of the hens, as well as the children, who take part in this adventure.
In December, the author debuted her story at the Essex Elementary School to kindergartners and first-graders. She will be with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes at the Memorial Elementary School in Manchester on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and the after-school program at the Essex Public Library, on Friday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m.
Essex burning season
Open burning season in Essex will begin Wednesday, Jan. 15, and end at the start of May.
A valid permit obtained from the Fire Department is required — $20 each or $10 for seniors age 60 and over. Payments must be made by check only — no cash will be accepted. The Essex fire chief reserves the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Open burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and enforced in town by the Essex Fire Department.
"We offer and encourage online burning permits purchase and daily permit activation," reads a press release from the town. "You may also go to the fire station during regular business hours and we will be happy to issue a permit in person."
Quick hits
*Essex Transfer Station hours will change to 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, starting Tuesday, Jan. 14. For more information, call the DPW office at 978-768-6262.
*Black Earth will be collecting residential Christmas trees for the 375th celebration bonfire on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6 and 7. There will be no make-up dates. Residents are asked to leave their trees curbside at 7 a.m. on a collection day — do not leave curbside mid-week or over the weekend. This year's bonfire is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12.
*The Essex Economic Development Committee is working with the town planner and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to produce the town's first Economic Development Plan. The plan will derive from several sources of input, including the Essex Economic Future Survey, a business roundtable event, and a community open house on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., at Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
