Manchester property owners will 47-cent increase in the property tax rate in fiscal 2020, according to the town's Department of Revenue.
The tax rate was confirmed earlier this week at $11.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. This was due in part to the increase in average residential value from $1,062,300 to $1,081,700 over the past year.
In addition, the median for single-family home value increased from $751,200 to $766,400.
With the fiscal 2020 tax rate, the average residential homeowner will pay $12,655.89 in property taxes and the median single-family homeowner will pay $8,966.88.
The department also announced that new growth was down this year from $276,134 to $166,271.
Tax bills are expected to be issued by the end of the year. The deadline for filing abatement applications, after the bills are issued, is Feb. 1.
New assessments are available online at www.manchester.patriotproperties.com/default.asp or at the counter terminal in the town Assessors Office.
For more information or to ask question about an assessment, call the Department of Revenue at 978-526-2010.
Solstice celebration
Celebrate the winter solstice with members of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum this Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A variety activities and crafts will be held for both children and adults, including star carving, log splitting, making ditty bag kits, and knitting. Guests may also purchase gifts for loved ones at the museum's holiday shop. Warm drinks and baked goods will be served.
Admission to the craft workshops range from $2 to $20, depending on activity. For more information, call 978-768-7541 or visit www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Housing discussion
Essex Housing Group will present the public forum “Making Essex a Place to Call Home: Housing Needs and Choices in Essex,” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
Attendees will learn about housing needs in Essex and Greater Boston, housing options in Essex, strategies for meeting the housing needs of Essex residents, and upcoming projects and proposals.
An open discussion will follow where guests can share what type of housing they'd like to see in town.
Speakers will include Chris Kluchman, Massachusetts Housing Choice Program; Matt Coogan, Essex town planner; and Peggy Hegarty-Steck of Action Inc. Dana LeWinter, Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, will moderate the discussion.
All are welcome to attend. More information is available by contacting Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org or 978-768-6531.
