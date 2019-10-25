Town Talk: Manchester sets earlier trick-or-treating hours

Trick-or-treating hours in Manchester are earlier than past Halloweens.
This year's hours are Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Board of Health decided for this year's celebration, “outdoor trick-or-treating in Manchester should be completed by 5:30 p.m. to reduce the risk of mosquito exposure."
In 2019 so far, 12 Massachusetts residents have contracted Eastern equine encephalitis, a rare and potentially fatal virus carried by mosquitoes. Four passed away shortly after being diagnosed, including a Manchester man this past September. Risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illnesses will continue until the season's first hard frost, a four-hour period where temperatures drop to 28 degrees or less.
The town is also planning a Halloween party at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event will feature balloon artists, face painters, pizza and drinks for all. Each child will receive a goodie bag before leaving the party.
Residents are welcome to bring trick-or-treat goodies to pass out during festivities. Candy with tree nuts, peanuts or peanut butter are not allowed at the school site.
Clamfest and more
Essex's 37th annual Clamfest, presented by Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shepard Memorial Park on Martin Street.
The event will feature artist booths and food vendors, local brews from Ipswich Ale, live music, and a police K-9 demonstration. Guests may participate in judging the clam chowder competition from noon to 2 p.m. at $10 per person. All proceeds benefit the chamber's initiatives in Essex.
Parking will be available in the municipal lot and in the field.
During the festival, Essex police and firefighters will also host a drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the station, 24 Martin St.
Also, free flu shots will be available at the Town Hall auditorium, 30 Martin St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those wishing to get a shot should wear short sleeves and bring an insurance card.
