Town Talk: Pop-up exhibit by painter on view at bank

A collection of paintings by KJ Carvalho is on display at Santander Bank's Manchester Branch at 17 Union St. through Wednesday, March 4.
Carvalho, who works from her home studio in Manchester, most recently exhibited her work locally in September 2019. Her artwork has garnered many accolades and can be found in private collections throughout Cape Ann. Her love of the ocean, the North Shore’s rocky shoreline, nearby tidal marshes, marine and bird life are seemingly brought to life in her oil paintings through the use of contrasting and harmonious colors and bold compositions.
As a scuba diver, boater, and general lover of the outdoors, Carvalho said caring for the environment and supporting sustainability are key to her visually designing a painting that conveys the natural beauty around us and to serve as a reminder to care for and protect the natural resources that we all share. She finds inspiration for these natural subjects also through color, shape, and the quality of light, which helps her communicate and evoke emotion in her work.
Rotary fundraiser
The Manchester-Essex Rotary Club has announced four fundraising events all over Cape Ann to benefit its scholarship program.
The first will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St. The event will feature live music, food and a cash bar.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, the club will host a cribbage tournament from 6 to 9 p.m., again at the American Legion.
The 10th Annual Polar Plunge for Polio is scheduled for the following Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Long Beach opposite Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester.
Finally, a new membership mixer will be held on Wednesday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St, Essex.
More information on these events can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/manchesteressexrotary.
Quick hits
* Manchester Town Hall will be closed on Presidents' Day, Monday, Feb. 17. There also will be a one-day delay of the week's trash, recycling and food scraps curbside collections. Residents are asked to only put items curbside by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
* Sacred Heart and St. John the Baptist churches will host an Alpha Lenten Session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church hall, 62 School St. in Manchester. The event will feature a short film screening and discussion on existentialism and faith. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Registration for this free event is available at www.mecatholic.org/alpha-session.
* Just a reminder from Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne: 2020 commercial shellfish permit applications and non-resident annual shellfish permit applications are due Monday, March 2. More information and downloadable applications may be found at www.essexma.org/town-clerk/pages/shellfish-resources.
* U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will be hosting a Manchester-Essex town hall on Monday, March 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
