Town Talk: Santa to ride through Manchester atop fire truck Sunday

Santa Claus may be coming to your doorstep this weekend during his 60th annual Tour of the Town parade.
The festivities begin on Sunday, Dec. 15, at noon. St. Nick will roll out of the Manchester Fire Station atop a fire engine and ride through most of Manchester's neighborhoods. All the while, he'll be passing out animal crackers to the children he meets along the way.
Those who won't be home during the parade are welcome to meet up with Santa before he heads out. Early visiting hours will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Fire Station.
For more information on Santa's route this year, visit www.manchester.ma.us/148/fire-department.
Fundraising event
Bravo by the Sea will be serving up kindness to help the Manchester Woman’s Club.
If customers mention the Manchester Woman’s Club when they place their eat-in or take-out order, the restaurant will donate 10% of the sales to the club. The promotion will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 and 8 p.m. at 40 Beach St., Manchester.
The Manchester Woman’s Club is a 112-year-old organization dedicated to giving-back to the community. It was founded by the Visiting Nurses Association in 1910 before being acquired by the Friendship Tree on the Town Common in 1965. Each year, the organization awards two scholarships to local high school seniors.
Quick hit
*Members of Seaside Knitwits gathered on Mondays in August through late November at the Manchester Public Library to create hats for Caps for Kids Beantown, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that donates handmade hats and other items to keep children warm. The Manchester group produced 73 hats, mittens and other items for the nonprofit.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.