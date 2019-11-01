The Manchester Sustainability Committee will present a Sustainability Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Manchester Community Center off Summer Street.
Guests are welcome to learn more about how they can how to reduce waste and live a more sustainable lifestyle. A host of environmental-focused groups will be at the event, including Black Earth Compost, Cape Ann Farmers Market and the Brookwood Sustainability Team.
Children's activities, prizes and local products and food will also be featured.
A community bike ride will be held at 10 a.m. Guests are asked to bring their own bikes.
More information is available by visiting www.manchester.ma.us.
Local art on show
Two local artists are having solo shows of their work.
First, an exhibit featuring photographs by Sonne Bialy will be on view Thursday, Nov. 7, until Dec. 3 at the Manchester branch of Santander Bank, 17 Union St. A reception will be held next Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Sonne will be donating a portion of the sales to the nonprofit Cape Ann Animal Aid, the organization that runs the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Also, Manchester artist Gail Gang will present “New Terrain” during November at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St. in Beverly. The exhibit features a selection of Gang’s contemplative landscape paintings, often created using nontraditional methods.
“This show celebrates my connection with the New England landscape,” said the artist. “It’s also an opportunity to share recent explorations with new methods, tools and mediums.”
The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available by visiting www.gailgang.com.
Quick hits
* The 11th annual Night of Stars talent show is Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. in the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. More than 50 local students will perform to benefit the Spaulding Education Fund. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for performers who would also like a seat to watch the show. Purchase at www.spauldingeducationfund.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
* Seaside Knitwits' final session will be on Monday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. The session is the last day to donate knitted hats made for Caps for Beantown. For more information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org.
* Manchester poet Crystal Condakes Karlbergon will lead writing sessions on Monday, Nov. 4, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. The sessions will feature prompts and light critiques for anyone who wants it. All writers who would like a space to practice are invited.
* Manchester Woman’s Club will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Manchester Community Center off Summer Street. The dinner, catered by Classic Cooks, will include meatballs, Caesar salad, garlic bread, coffee, tea or lemonade, and assorted cookies for dessert. A 50/50 and door raffle will also be held. Tickets are $15 for adults and available at the door; children 10 and under are free.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.