Seaside Garden Club returns from its holiday break with a special program, "Seed Starting Tips and Tricks," on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m.
Have you tried starting plants from seed? Successfully? Like people, seeds have their unique personalities. If you don’t know which seeds like it hot, which need a chill, which need to be soaked, or nicked...you might treat them all the same, leading to germination failure. Does it need light or dark? How long to germinate? Deep planting or surface sowing? When should I start them? Can it be planted in the fall? Indoors or out? What soil? When to transplant? Which containers are best? Why are my seedlings wilting? What about damp off? Fungus gnats? Yikes!
Program leader Dr. MariePatrice Masse's years of focus on personal growth and transformation are readily translated to her passion for seeds and plants. Every year from February to June, her house turns into a plant nursery as she brings these little green babies to life. A former teacher, Masse has an ongoing thirst for learning and sharing. She is always trying something new at her 5,000-square-foot organic flower and vegetable garden. But it’s not all about plants and flowers. She’s also known as The Seed Snatcher, The Butterfly Lady, The Worm Lady, Dirt Girl, The Garden Go-To Lady.
Admission is $5 for guests and free for club members. Membership to the Seaside Garden Club is open to all types of gardeners of Cape Ann, from beginners to experienced. The group hosts monthly programs with guest speakers and creative workshops on the second Tuesday of each month.
Free PEM passes
In celebration of artist Jacob Lawrence's latest exhibit, "The American Struggle," at the Peabody Essex Museum, Manchester Public Library will be offering free PEM admission passes for two. These passes may be used at any time during the exhibit's run through Sunday, April 26.
"Reunited for the first time in more than 60 years, the 30 paintings and their accompanying title captions had never — until now — been shown in a museum," according to PEM. "The paintings along with contemporary artists Derrick Adams, Bethany Collins, and Hank Willis Thomas, resonate with struggles ongoing around our nation and the world today."
Peabody Essex Museum is located at 161 Essex St., Salem. For more information, visit pem.org.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.