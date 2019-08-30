Seaside Garden Club, based in Manchester, introduces its 2019-2020 season with a lecture and demonstration from members of the Museum of Fine Arts’ Art-in-Bloom Roadshow.
Lisa Gaquin will present the PowerPoint portion of the program and Denise Grenier will do the floral demonstration.
Art in Bloom is an annual, four-day period held each spring where about 50 of the Boston museum’s art objects are interpreted through floral arrangements. Many other events happen during Art in Bloom, including lectures and master classes led by world-renowned floral designers, ongoing demonstrations of flower arranging, activities for children and more. Art in Bloom is free to museum members, and is the busiest week of the year for the museum. This presentation will give you some of its background, many examples of Art in Bloom designs, and a floral interpretation of one of the MFA’s art objects.
Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by the main program at 7:30 p.m. Membership is $30 for the season or $5 per meeting. More information is available by contacting Dorothy Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com or 978-526-8040.
Cosmic party
Teen patrons of the Manchester Public Library celebrated the end of summer last week on a beautiful day. Librarian Sara Collins said in an email that a large gathering of teens "Sharpie tie-dyed book bags and T-shirts, made yummy waffle bowl sundaes, and drew the winning names for over twenty raffle prizes."
The libraries young adult summer activities received generous support from local businesses and organizations. Collins said the teens of the Manchester Public Library send huge thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Public Library, Logue Insurance, Manchester Electric, 4 Beach Gifts, North Coast Too, Essen, Bravo by the Sea, and Allie's Beach Street Cafe.
Quick Hits
*In Manchester, due to Monday's Labor Day holiday, there will be a one-day delay in collections of trash, recycling and food scraps. Residents are asked to put items curbside by 7 on the morning of collection.
*Meals on Wheels is a program sustained by volunteers who bring hot meals to seniors and the homebound in our community. There is a dire need for volunteers on the Essex route. All you need is 2.5 hrs time to pick up the meals in Manchester and deliver in Essex. Those interested in volunteering should contact Paula Curley at SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or paula.curley@seniorcareinc.org.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
