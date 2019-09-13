Essex Shipbuilding Museum presents its sixth annual Arts Festival In The Shipyard next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 66 Main St.
The event will feature local artwork for sale, a host of creative activities, food, music and fun for all the family. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Artists looking to participate in the festival are asked to fill out a form available at www.essexshipbuilding.org. Essex Shipbuilding Museum members may sign up for free and 20 percent of their sales will benefit the Essex Shipbuilding Museum. A $20 fee is required for nonmembers and 25 percent of their sales go to the museum.
All artwork must be submitted to the museum by Wednesday, Sept. 18. Larger or outdoor work such as sculptures can be delivered at an agreed-upon time.
Zoning discussion
The Manchester Planning Board will host a community listening session to discuss the possibility of creating a 40R Smart Growth Overlay District in the Limited Commercial District.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. The location is to be determined.
According to the state's Smart Growth Zoning and Housing Production Act, municipalities may create zoning overlay districts that encourage housing production with certain “smart growth characteristics” for financial or other incentives. The district must be primarily residential, include as-of-right densities of at least 8 to 20 units per acre with at least 20% affordable units.
"Creating a 40R Smart Growth Overlay District in the LCD aligns well with the goals defined by the community in the recently completed Manchester Master Plan ..." read a statement from Town Planner Sue Brown. "... It would address housing needs while limiting financial impacts to the town and schools, as well as allowing for some complementary uses. While no specific site has been chosen, the LCD is an area that the community identified for new development."
Members of the state Department of Housing and Community Development will be available to answer questions from the public.
Striping and wayfinding
Representatives from TEC Inc., the engineering firm hired to design parking striping and wayfinding signage in downtown Essex next spring, will present their preliminary design plan at a public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., at Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
They will go over a brief overview of the design. Attendees will have chance speak with engineers directly in small groups.
The feedback collected at the meeting will potentially result in changes that will be offered for review prior to the final design.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
