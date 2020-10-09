Town Talk: Short film focuses on Sawmill Brook

You now can follow Sawmill Brook brook from its origin to the sea without leaving your armchair or couch.
The Manchester Coastal Stream Team, a town committee, recently completed its film “Sawmill Brook: A Visual Survey 2020, ” and it is available on the town website at http://manchester.ma.us/403/Manchester-Coastal-Stream-Team.
"We had hoped for a grand premiere in the high school auditorium complete with red carpet, but the coronavirus has canceled that idea!," the team said in statement announcing the film's availability. "So we invite you to watch our 9 1/2-minute film in the comfort of your home."
Besides giving the viewer an opportunity to follow the brook, the film looks at how it benefits Manchester and the challenges it faces along the way. You will also learn a bit of Manchester history and how the brook might be impacted in the future.
This film was made with funding from a grant from the town Community Preservation Committee.
"We hope viewing this film will be an entertaining and enjoyable opportunity to learn about this small but important brook," the team said. "We trust it will also serve as a guide for planning, as Manchester faces the challenges of climate change, housing and drinking water needs."
New acquisition
Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., in Manchester, has announced the recent purchase of the watercolor "Down River" (1891) by John White Allen Scott (1815-1907), a prolific 19th century artist.
According to the museum, Scott was born in Roxbury in 1815 and at age 15 began as an apprentice in Boston to famed lithographer William Pendleton, where he, like Gloucester artist Fitz Henry Lane, was introduced to drawing and painting. In the mid-1840s, Scott and Lane formed their own lithography business, the museum said. The two eventually parted ways, both focusing on painting – Lane on marine scenes, Scott on landscapes.
The new acquisition joins two other John Scott watercolors in the musuem's collection, " Eaglehead" (1891) and "Read’s Island" (1893) as well as the Lane's lithograph "View of Gloucester from Rocky Neck" (1844), created when Lane was partner in the Boston lithography firm of Lane and Scott.
The world’s largest collection of Lane paintings can be seen at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester.
Columbus Day
Manchester Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be a one-day delay in the collection of trash, recycling and compost .
Essex Town Hall also will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12.
Town Talk was compiled by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.