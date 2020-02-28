Open registration for Manchester Sailing Association's 2020 season will begin Sunday, March 1.
The MSA teaches students from age 7 to adult of all skill levels and experience. The curriculum promotes on-water safety, fun, and sportsmanship. MSA owns a fleet of boats including Dyer dhows, Optimist dinghies, 420s, and Rhodes 19s, all available for classes and open sailing on Saturdays.
All classes are run out of Tuck's Point with instruction in scenic Manchester Harbor and surrounding waters. The 2020 summer season runs from Monday, June 22, to Monday, Aug. 14.
Morning and afternoon sessions are designed for beginners and experienced sailors and competitive racing. The Intro to RACE program is offered full or half season and participants compete in regional regattas. Adult lessons are conducted in the evening, based on popularity.
Sign up for classes by visiting www.manchestersailing.org.
Scholarship applications available
Applications for Manchester Essex Regional School District's local scholarship program are now online at www.mersd.org.
All high school seniors who reside in Manchester or Essex are eligible to apply.
Scholarship decisions for Manchester Essex Regional High School students are announced at the MERHS Senior Awards and Scholarship Night in late May.
Notification policies for non-MERHS students are determined by the sponsors, recipients and their respective schools.
To download an application, click on “Select a School” located to the right at the top of the home page and choose Manchester Essex Regional High School from the drop-down menu. Next, click on the “Guidance” tab to find the link to the application at the bottom of the page.
The submission deadline is Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. More information is available by contacting Laurie Carlson, the school district's guidance administrative assistant, at carlsonl@mersd.org or 978-526-7641, ext. 7.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
