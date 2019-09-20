Local residents are welcome to tour the Ancient Burial Ground in the village of Chebacco Parish, now Essex, on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The graveyard, located at 36 Main St., dates to 1681. Among those buried there are three of the town's earliest ministers, many shipbuilders and veterans of the French and Indian Wars, Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the burial ground and see life in the 1700s to the middle 1800s through the eyes of some of its prominent citizens.
Also, the newly restored Victorian-era hearse will be displayed and the 1835 School House museum will be open with a new exhibit on artifacts related to veterans in the Burial Ground.
Tours start at noon and run an hour long. Groups will step off every half hour, and the last tour will be held at 4 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, tours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6.
This event is organized by the Essex Bicentennial Committee and part of a year-long series celebrating the town's 200th anniversary. The event is free but donations will be accepted and given to the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum.
Knights fundraiser
The Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus , based in Manchester, is self-funding through its annual fundraising raffle. It is the council’s only means of support.
Each $25 ticket entitles a purchaser to a chance to win one of 35 prizes to be drawn Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 52 Main St. in Essex, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Prizes range from cash prizes of $100 and $500, two Patriots tickets, to 32 gift certificates. The certificates were donated by restaurants in Manchester, Essex, Gloucester, Beverly, Peabody and Lynnfield, and by Cape Ann merchants, banks, golf and fitness clubs from Rockport south.
Money raised is used by the council to help support Sacred Heart Church, 62 Main St. in Manchester, and St. John, its scholarship fund, Catholic Charities, Dana Farber Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Hospital, and various Manchester-based community organizations, including the Fourth of July Committee and the Council on Aging.
Tickets may be purchased for cash or by checkat the rear of Sacred Heart and St. John after Masses through Oct. 13. Checks should be payable to Council 1232 Knights of Columbus.
Tickets may also be purchased directly by contacting Knight Richard Sullivan at Sullco, 10 Beach St. in Manchester, or info@sullco.net, or Knight Fred Johnson, 39 Pleasant St. in Manchester, at fvj0430@gmail.com.
Quick hit
A discussion on Manchester's possible 40R Smart Growth Overlay District in the Limited Commercial District will be held in the library at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Members of the state Department of Housing and Community Development will be available to answer questions from the public. It is hosted by the Manchester Planning Board.
