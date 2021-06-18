Cape Ann’s towns are considering how to move forward with pandemic-era outdoor dining options.
On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that municipalities may allow their restaurants to continue with “shared space” dining until April 2022.
During the pandemic, restaurants were given permission to create impromptu outdoor seating on public property, such as on sidewalks and parking spaces, immediately outside their buildings. Restaurants in Rockport and Manchester warded off some of their parking spots with jersey barriers in order to add more tables outdoors.
In Rockport, Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson, who helms the Rockport Reopening Committee, said members have been looking into keeping some outdoor dining options indefinitely.
“It has been such a huge boost to our downtown area and enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike,” said Wilkinson. “Downtown Rockport is open for business and you can surely see that as you walk or drive through downtown and see shoppers and diners enjoying the area. One restaurant owner told me that without outdoor dining they might not have survived the pandemic.”
Manchester, however, will no longer allow restaurants to use parking spots for outdoor dining, starting July 11. Sidewalk dining will still be available through April 2022, depending on space.
The matter was brought up during a lengthy and contentious discussion at the selectmen’s June 7 meeting. Selectmen voted unanimously to move the deadline up to free up more downtown parking for retail shops this summer.
Before the vote, for nearly an hour, many residents expressed support for extending outdoor dining in town.
“Seeing people dining outside has just been wonderful and I think it’s been one of the good things come out of COVID,” said resident Kim Hofeldt. “Actually, I would love to see it continue indefinitely. Parking has always been difficult but I think the limitations associated with having to have the restaurants onto the sidewalk doesn’t outweigh the open spaces and really sit and enjoy and dining outside.”
A condition of the vote allows selectmen to reconsider the decision in July.
“If it were in fact true the residents broadly giving up some parking towards supporting businesses having more outdoor space then I would certainly be interested hearing proposals on how we could do that in the long run,” said Selectman Chairman Eli Boling. “What we have right now is not efficient — it’s problematic and it’s been challenging every step of the way to arrange... For the near term, I think it’s time for us to start scaling back the use of the parking for the restaurants.”
In Essex, things are a little different. Over the COVID-19 pandemic, no restaurant took advantage of the town’s outdoor dining rules.
“One issue is that most of our restaurants are on the Causeway, which is a state highway.” explained Selectwoman Ruth Pereen. “The town has no authority to grant seating. Only (The Farm Bar and Grille on Route 22 ) would be able to, but they already have an enclosed outdoor seating area on their property.”
In fact, all of the outdoor dining in Essex took place on restaurant property. For example, Great Marsh Brewing Company had tables set up in its side parking lot and Shea’s Riverside Restaurant & Bar put seating out on their beach property.
While Essex restaurants are free to put outdoor dining seating on their property, owners still need to abide by their capacity limits. More customers means more stress on the town’s water and sewer lines.
“If they want to continue (after the state deadline), they would need to apply for a permit,” said Pereen. “It’s not as cut and dry as people think.”
Pereen said selectmen will discuss whether to adapt Baker’s recent guidance at their next meeting on Monday, June 21.
The Gloucester City Council in December voted to extend a temporary zoning ordinance that allows continued outdoor use — including seating, displays, or takeout — on public or private sidewalks, in parking spaces, or in parking lots through Dec. 31, 2021. It also voted to give additional businesses the opportunity to utilize their outdoor space this spring if they so choose.
