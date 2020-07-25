ESSEX — A bloom of toxic algae has been found at in Chebacco Lake at Centennial Grove.
"We have received confirmation from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's Environmental Toxicology Program that there is a harmful algal bloom (HAB) of cyanobacteria in Chebacco Lake," said the Essex Board of Health on Facebook, adding the sample was taken Thursday. The lake was closed to swimming on Friday.
YMCA Camp Dory uses the lake weekdays for activities. "The camp director has been notified and swimming activities are canceled for the time being," the Board of Health.
Health concerns associated with cyanobacteria blooms vary depending on the type of cyanobacteria, the route of exposure, and the amount of cyanotoxins present, the health board said. The bloom makes the water unsafe and the state and local health board advise that people and pets:
Do not swim. Inhaling water spray containing cyanobacteria can cause asthma-like symptoms. Small children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of cyanotoxins than adults.
Rinse off after any contact with the water. Contact with cyanobacteria can cause skin or eye irritation.
Do not swallow water. Ingestion is the primary concern since ingesting small amounts of cyanobacteria or cyanotoxin can cause gastrointestinal symptoms while larger amounts may cause liver or neurological damage.
Animals be kept away.
The Board of Health is still in the process of identifying the type of cyanobacteria observed at Chebacco Lake.