While so much has changed for this year's graduating class due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, some traditions will remain the same.
Members of Gloucester High School's graduating class will be doing their annual senior car parade around Cape Ann this Friday to commemorate the four years that they have spent in the community learning and growing together.
"I am really excited to see everyone again," Willow Phoenix, 18, said. "We haven't seen each other in three months and it is such a classic celebration."
"I think it will make this situation feel a bit more normal because it is such a tradition," she said, referencing a very unconventional senior year due to the schools' closure and Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory.
On Friday at 8 a.m., this year's seniors will depart from Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and make their way down Western Avenue to Rogers Street, Bass Avenue in Gloucester to Thatcher Road, South Street, Mt. Pleasant Street, Dock Square, Main Street, Beach Street and Granite Street in Rockport; and back to Gloucester on Washington Street, Langsford Street, Washington Street, around the Grant Circle rotary, down Washington Street to Centennial Avenue, and conclude at Gloucester High School.
The route was designed to avoid as many stop signs as possible, explained Student Council Executive Board President Katherine Bevins.
Although she had originally planned to cram into a car with all of her best friends for the annual parade, Phoenix will be riding in the back of her friend's convertible with a mask on to do her part to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"I'm planning on making some posters and I made a playlist with some songs that my friends and I really like to listen to so we can listen to it at the same time as we drive," she explained.
"Tongue Tied'" by Grouplove will definitely be on the playlist, she said, as "it is such a classic coming of age song."
Upon arrival at their soon-to-be alma mater, seniors will be greeted by teachers and the junior class Student Council.
Senior Juliana Bolognese posted on the "We Are All In This Together Gloucester" Facebook page to notify the community of the event.
"We'd love if you'd come outside and support us!" she wrote.
The online response from community members included 55 comments of heart emojis and congratulatory notes.
"Congratulations to the GHS class of 2020! May you all achieve your desired goals," commented Tomi Sousa, a former utility and quality control employee at Gorton's.
Seniors participating in the event are asked to meet at Stage Fort Park lot at 7:45 a.m. and will depart for the parade route at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 29.
