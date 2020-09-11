Grab a companion — maybe a human, preferably a dog — and take a walk.
Anywhere, truly.
If my walks through Cape Ann have taught me anything, it is that there is always more to explore — even if you’ve walked the trail before.
And as each new twist and turn reveals red-tail hawks, eastern chipmunks, and purple loosestrife (a personal favorite), I realized that there are certain names that have gone unsaid.
Without identification, these quiet — but enthusiastic — creatures leave little trace but help guide lost travelers with colored markers and maintained pathways.
Can you guess? No, it is not painted turtles (too slow), northern water snakes (too slimy), or ambush bugs (too creepy and crawly).
Insert a flock of residents that walk, bike, hike and climb alongside each other with a passion of maintaining the trails they love to explore.
In 2012, a group of like-minded residents came together to create the Cape Ann Trail Stewards to help land owners protect, maintain and expand Cape Ann’s trail networks.
Since then, the nonprofit stewards local sites such as Dogtown, Fernwood Lake, Haskell Pond/Red Rocks, Dykes Pond, Magnolia Woods, Poles Hill, Rafe’s Chasm, Norton Memorial Forest, Delamater Sanctuary, Pine Pit, and Woodland Acres.
In order to keep an eye on what each trail needs to stay accessible and well-maintained, Cape Ann Trail Stewards match volunteer trail stewards to trails in need of care and organize trail work parties.
In addition to maintaining trail networks across Cape Ann, the Trail Stewards identify projects; develop specifications and organize work parties; recruit, train and manage volunteers; create GIS and GPS support for trail and land protection initiatives; and do advocacy work that walks in line with their mission.
While the nonprofit’s members aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and romp through swampland and briers to maintain the land, member Nick Holland said that the group isn’t shy about having a little fun from time to time.
He referenced the that — in a pre-COVID world - they host an annual 5-mile trail run through Dogtown Commons.
The race brings runners of all abilities through iconic landmarks in the abandoned settlement such as cellar holes, Briar Swamp, Whale’s Jaw and creatively marked boulders.
While this year’s race had to be postponed due to COVID-19, the Trail Stewards are looking forward to a hike around Haskell Pond in West Gloucester this upcoming Sunday.
If you can’t wait for next Friday’s trail review, drop by the Trail Stewards’ website at capeanntrailstewards.org/ to see what hidden gems lie just beyond the writing desk.
IF YOU HIKE
What: Haskell Pond 4-mile loop Hike
Where: Haskell Pond Reservoir, Forest Lane
When: A 2 to 3 hour hike on Sunday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Field Notes: Registration is required. Form can be found at https://www.capeanntrailstewards.org/event-3956081/Registration