Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Bill Ebans of Beverly was one of four people getting off at the West Gloucester commuter rail stop and getting on shuttle bus to finish their ride into Gloucester and Rockport.
"That's a lot for today," Ebans said. "When I come back at night, I'm usually one of only one or two people on the train."
Ebans said the novel coronavirus shutdown put him out work and he was heading to Annisquam to do some dog walking for a friend in quarantine. "This gives me a little extra money because I have nothing coming now."
Ridership on the commuter rail is down as much as 97 percent on weekdays during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the MBTA. With businesses closed and many people working from home, the hustle and bustle at train stations along the Newburyport/Rockport line, as with other lines, has been reduced to a trickle.
"It's really low," Ebans said. "Sometimes it's only me. I do this seven days a week."
Samatha Degerstrom was at the Beverly Depot just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, normally prime time for rail riders to pile on train to Boston at one of the MBTA's busiest commuter rail stops.
But of course there was nothing normal about the scene. Instead of hundreds of people lining up as the 7:36 train pulled into the station, 15 riders boarded the train bound for Boston.
"It's very sparse," said Degerstrom, who was headed just one stop over to Salem. "Last week I was the only person on the train."
Degerstrom has had a particularly close-up view of the slowdown. In addition to being a passenger, she works as an attendant at the Beverly and Salem train station parking garages.
Under normal circumstances, those garages are full or close to full on most weekdays. On Monday, the Beverly garage was 2% full and Salem's was 3%, according to an MTBA Twitter account that tracks garage vacancies.
"Everything's strange," Degerstron said.
Chris Conners said he appreciates the fact that the trains are still running despite the low number of riders. He was taking the train to Salem on his way to a part-time job dog-sitting for a woman in Marblehead.
"Getting people to where they need to go in a crisis like this is important," he said.
Conners said attendants did not collect fares on his recent rides. But a spokesman for Keolis, the company that runs the trains for the MBTA, said fares are being collected.
The MBTA is running on a reduced schedule during the shutdown. Riders are required to wear a face-covering. Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson said trains are disinfected on a daily basis, and sometimes every 12 hours. All coaches on passenger trains are being kept open so people can keep their distance, Thompson said.
It is unclear how the MBTA will handle a surge of returning riders when restrictions are eventually eased. In a meeting of MBTA's fiscal management and control board on Monday, General Manager Steve Poftak said the agency is studying various strategies, including what kind of social-distancing practices to implement.
"What was a crowded bus two months ago, that definition has clearly changed over time," he said.
Jared Ruckman is one of those essential workers who still relies on the train to get to work. The Beverly resident is a senior clinical systems engineer at Massachusetts General Hospital and is helping with the conversion of regular medical units into intensive care units to handle coronavirus patients.
Ruckman said he feels comfortable on the train because there are so few people and everyone is wearing masks.
"It's been helpful," he said of the train's availability. "As someone who works in a hospital, we have to go in."
Staff photographer Paul Bilodeau contributed to this story. Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
SHUTTLE BUSES WORKING
Ongoing work to replace the Gloucester Drawbridge, which carries the Rockport Line over the Annisquam River, means the line's first and last commuter rail stop is West Gloucester.
Riders are being shuttled by bus between the Gloucester and Rockport stops to West Gloucester.
The T says the shuttle buses will operate on the train schedule may experience delays up to 15 minutes.
Masks must be worn on the trains and buses. Bicycles will not be allowed on the buses.
The shuttle will be in place until further notice.
"Shuttle schedules are subject to change, dependent on weather, city-wide events, and construction progress," the T said.
TheMBTA estimates the bridge will be fully replaced by 2022. The project began in 2018.