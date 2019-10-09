A $3 million project to improve infrastructure in the Trask Street neighborhood will break ground next week.
The Trask Street Area Public Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 a.m. Its goal is to improve the area streets' water quality, fire flow, sewage system reliability, roadway drainage, sidewalks, curbing, and roadway surface conditions. The work will also including safety improvements by means of improved pavement markings and signage.
"It is a necessary upgrade," said Gloucester's Public Works Director Mike Hale. "It isn't a complete makeover, it is a complete restoration."
The project, with an estimated cost totaling $3,116,950, will be primarily funded by a MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant in addition to local money, Hale said.
In December 2018, the city received a MassWorks grant for $3 million to fund the construction of a sewer infrastructure system that will serve 200 housing units, a new Cape Ann YMCA and retail space planned as part of the nearby Fuller School site revitalization project.
"The Trask Street extension is a City of Gloucester project but it certainly is a key component of the Fuller mixed use project," said Peter Gourdeau, director of project development for Windover Construction. "It will increase the capacity of the sewer lines on Trask and further downstream. This capacity will serve Fuller as well as future growth in the neighborhoods."
Windover, the YMCA of the North Shore, Sam Park and Company and the Dolben Company of Woburn are the partners developing the 10.6-acre Fuller site.
Contractor N. Granese & Sons Inc. of Salem will focus on underground utilities this fall, leaving the paving, new sidewalks, four raised intersections and striping for the spring.
The contractor has until June 2021 to complete the project, however, an earlier finish is expected, according to the city's official website.
"It is a shorter duration project than the neighborhood is anticipating," Hale said.
Granese will be working under the direct supervision of CDM-Smith Inc. (CDM-S), the city's design engineers. The city Department of Public Works will also be monitoring the work and managing the city's contract.
"It is going to be a real improvement," said Ward 2 City Councilor Kenneth Hecht.
Construction during this project may cause the closing of area streets to through traffic. While residents will have access to their driveways and may park on the streets after work hours, the city is requesting that no cars be parked on the roadways between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during weekdays.
"I think you need the short-term pain for the long-term gain," Hecht said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.