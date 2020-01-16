General contractor N. Granese & Sons Inc. has completed all of the water works required for Gloucester's Trask Street Area Improvement Project. And now gas main work begins.
"Granese expects to be off-site for the next four weeks or so, while the subcontractor for National Grid-gas, New England Utility Constructors (NEUCO), works to replace gas mains in the neighborhood," according the city's official website.
NEUCO has slotted four weeks to complete its work, which includes replacing gas mains in the area of Trask, Warner, Millet, Sargent, Cedar, and Shepherd streets.
"As much as it is interruption, you get it in and you get it done," Public Works Director Michael Hale said in regards to the work being done.
After NEUCO completes replacing the gas mains, Granese is scheduled to return in mid-February to complete sanitary sewer work, storm drainage work, sidewalk work, and paving.
Hale confirmed that it is "all hands on deck" as those involved switch from water works to focusing on gas mains.
Community members can anticipate potential road closures, but Assistant Police Chief Joseph Fitzgerald explained that "detail officers will be out there to direct traffic as needed."
The improvement project, funded by a $3 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant, was announced at the end of 2018 by Massachusetts' Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.
The goal for the project is to improve road and sewer in the Trask Street area, including the improvements of water mains and water services; make sewerage system improvements including pipe relining, pipe replacement, and manhole rehabilitation; complete sidewalk and curbing replacement; complete full width street paving; and place pavement markings and upgraded signage.
According to the 2018 announcement, the city's expectation for this project is that the increased sewer capacity will enhance Gloucester's potential to attract new residential development at two adjacent sites located off Essex and Sargent streets.
"The public infrastructure MassWorks grants is essential for Gloucester to support housing growth, economic development and a new YMCA," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
While Granese, by contract, has until late June 2021 to complete the work, city officials estimate that construction associated with the improvement project will be complete before Thanksgiving.
The city's Department of Public Works' Engineering & Utilities Division has estimated that the entire project will be "closed out" no later than June 30, 2021. This will include finalizing grant paperwork, acceptance of as-built plans, and release of all bonds and retainage.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
